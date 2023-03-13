Chanute WBB @ Iola 2.3.23 - Peyton Shields

Chanute junior Peyton Shields (4) prepares to shoot a layup during Friday's 55-41 victory over Iola.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Chanute junior Peyton Shields was named to the All-SEK second team when the Southeast Kansas league released its girls basketball honors on Friday.

“I’m happy for Peyton. She has put in a lot of work, and it is always nice to see hard work rewarded,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “She was someone we needed on the court and was a difference maker for us offensively and defensively.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments