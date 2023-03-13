Chanute junior Peyton Shields was named to the All-SEK second team when the Southeast Kansas league released its girls basketball honors on Friday.
“I’m happy for Peyton. She has put in a lot of work, and it is always nice to see hard work rewarded,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “She was someone we needed on the court and was a difference maker for us offensively and defensively.”
Shields was also a second team selection for the 2021-22 season.
For the second-straight year, Fort Scott led the way with four selections. Independence and Parsons each landed three players on the lists, Coffeyville had a pair of selections and Chanute, Labette County and Pittsburg each had a single player named.
Fort Scott head coach Pechone Stepps was also selected as the SEK Coach of the Year for the second-straight season.
First Team
*Keegan Yarick (Fort Scott)
*Abby Veile (Independence)
Kayton O’Brien (Labette County)
Second Team
Jacqueline Hall (Pittsburg)
McKenzie Murphy (Fort Scott)
Taiylor Caron (Coffeyville)
Camdyn Eytcheson (Independence)
Honorable Mentions
Chaunte Porter (Coffeyville)
Tionne Johnson (Independence)
Coach of the Year
Pechone Stepps (Fort Scott)
* - denotes unanimous pick
