Altoona MBB vs Southern Coffey County 2.7.23 - Joey Lamendola

Altoona-Midway’s Joey Lamendola (5) flies through the air trying to defend a Southern Coffey County shot attempt during Friday’s Three Rivers League contest at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. The Jets rolled past the Titans 64-31.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – What better way to celebrate Homecoming than to snap a four-game losing streak. The Altoona-Midway High School boys’ basketball team did just that Tuesday night, rolling to a 64-31 victory over the Southern Coffey County Titans before a delighted crowd at Milo Peterson Gymnasium.

Unfortunately, the girls were unable to make it a sweep of the Three Rivers League twinbill, as SCC captured a dominating 62-12 triumph in the early game.

Altoona WBB vs Southern Coffey County 2.7.23 - Ava Hufford

Altoona-Midway junior Ava Hufford (3) fires up a shot from the wing during Tuesday’s league encounter with Southern Coffey County. Hufford led Altoona with six points, but the Titans won 62-12. Also pictured for the Jets is Ava Tindle (10).

