With the high school season in the past, area baseball players now look to the summer season for further development. Just like nearly every summer since 1925, the American Legion Boerstler-May Post 170 baseball team hit the field for the start of the season on Friday.
With many players in the Chanute chapter’s pool opting to play in other leagues with other teams, the Chanute Post squad had a few recruitment woes as the school year drew to a close. Because of this, the single-A team will be the main focus, as the triple-A team has just six players who have to play in the older division.
“Our single-A team will be the team that goes to zone and hopefully state,” Post 170 head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “We will have a few kids that shift back and forth, just to make sure talent-wise we’re good. We’ve got quite a bit of baseball to play this summer, and I’m super excited about it.”
Along with Wheeler, the coaching staff is Red Holtzman and recent CHS and Post 170 standout, Hunter Friederich. Paired with his duties on the senior team, Caden Schwegman is also tasked with coaching help for the junior team.
While the triple-A team is highlighted by recent high school graduates from Chanute, Humboldt and Fredonia, the single-A team has a number of players who are yet to step foot in a high school game.
“Overall, I thought everything looked good tonight,” Wheeler said after Friday night’s intra-squad scrimmage. “There were a few times we needed to speak up more on relays and stuff like that, but it was only a scrimmage game.”
Some of the triple-A players are already slated to play at the collegiate level in the fall, while some are using this summer as their scouting season. Regardless of that, Wheeler knows his opinion of his older guys.
“There’s a couple guys that are in the process of going on to play some college ball, and there’s a couple I quite honestly don’t know if they are or not,” Wheeler said. “But if you want my opinion, I think all of them that have to play up this year have the ability to play in college.”
Most high school and college coaches will agree that summer baseball is about developing skills and fundamentals. Wheeler knows this, and looks to emphasize that notion during the upcoming weeks.
“It really starts with a good mindset approaching an at-bat,” Wheeler said. “I think we’ve got a really solid team defensively, and I think if we can have really good approaches at the plate, I think it’s really going to be good.”
Whether it’s spotting pitch patterns from the guy on the mound or hitting in highly specific scenarios, Wheeler and company hope to expose their guys to as many situations as possible.
Up Next
With the team starting to mesh after Friday’s scrimmage, the two squads now look ahead to a busy schedule in the month of June. The single-A kicks off action in Ottawa today, while the triple-A has to wait an extra week, taking on Pittsburg next Tuesday. All matchups for the team are doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m.
Schedule
6/7 @ Ottawa A
6/10 @ Garnett A
6/14 @ Pittsburg AAA
6/15 vs. Pittsburg A
6/16 vs. Parsons AAA
6/21 vs. Ottawa A
6/23 @ Parsons AAA
6/24 vs. Erie AAA
6/24 @ Iola A
6/28 @ Erie A
6/30 vs. Ottawa AAA
7/1 vs. Erie A
7/5 @ Ottawa AAA
7/7 vs. Garnett A
TBA @ Zone A*
*Zone assignments will be released June 24.
