OSWEGO – It was a rough night on the hardwoods for the Altoona-Midway Middle School basketball teams as they dropped a pair of games to Oswego here Tuesday.
The Indians rolled to a 51-4 victory in the boys’ contest, while in girls’ action, the Jets were on the short end of a 45-8 final score.
Boys
Altoona-Midway (0-8) had a tough time finding any offense in a 51-4 loss against Oswego. The Jets did get two points each from Chance Mustain and Zach Good. Chance Carter pulled down 12 rebounds for Altoona and recorded three blocks.
“It was an uphill battle before the opening tip. Oswego was just an older, bigger, and faster team. But our kids never gave up and fought hard until the final buzzer,” Altoona head coach David Batzer said. “His shots weren’t falling, but Chance Carter was doing a good job passing out of the double team down low. He is starting to see the court better, and had our only assist of the night.
“Overall the boys are starting to try to attack the basket better,” Batzer continued. “Chance Mustain was able to get to the rim for a couple of shots tonight, and Zach Good is getting better at penetrating the lane and finding the open man. Now our younger players need to build up enough confidence to take that open shot.
“Despite the loss I’m really proud of the team for never giving up.”
Girls
In the girls’ game, Oswego raced to an 18-2 lead after one period and never looked back, winning 45-8.
Altoona-Midway (1-6) finished the game with four points from Bella Douglas, three from Sandra Morales, and one point from Destiny Raymond.
“The girls played strong the whole game and never gave up,” Altoona head coach Amanda Odell said. “We actually ran the offense better than we have all season. Each girl individually has improved so much, now we just need to work on playing together; it will come.”
Morales also hauled down six rebounds for the Lady Jets.
Trimble knocked down 13 points for Oswego while Schultz added 11 and Trimble 10 for the Indians.
Up Next
The AMMS squads will be on the road again Thursday, traveling to Mound Valley. Those games were originally slated as home games but had to be moved due to the Milburn G. Apt Memorial Tournament hosted by the high school.
