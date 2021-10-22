JARED McMASTERS
If you blinked, you may have missed the second set.
In the decisive middle frame, the Neosho County Panthers volleyball team blew the Allen County Red Devils out of the water en route to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-5, 25-20) victory in front of a home crowd on Wednesday.
Kill by kill, the Panthers eviscerated Allen County in the middle of the match to put smiles on every the faces of every Neosho County player and coach as the Panthers marched to their third win in their last four matches.
The packed gym erupted with every point the Panthers earned. Between 14 kills from Hannah Brisco, 13 from Rylee Moseman and 10 from Alyssa Hunter on the night, the noise levels never wavered during that set.
Everything went right for Neosho County during that run.
The Panthers remained disciplined to only give up one error in the set and dealt their blows with enough accuracy to maintain a .481 kill percentage.
Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, this contest was shaping up to be almost exactly level. Both teams boasted very similar resumes and stats prior to facing each other, with Allen County’s offense carrying a slight advantage over Neosho County’s and vice versa for the defenses.
The difference in the second set was the way the Panthers tapped into the potential that they’ve flashed glimpses of all season long.
They collectively found their stride and played at the ceiling they know they’re capable of reaching. The one they grazed in moments against the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils. The one they showed in spurts against Cowley.
But, even in a win like this, the Panthers seemed destined to come crashing back down in the third set and settle for a 25-20 victory in the final set — a performance that serves as a microcosm for this team’s season-long battle with achieving what it’s capable of.
With less than a week remaining in the regular season, the test ahead will be to see if this squad can glue together the bits and pieces it’s shown all year for a deep postseason run.
Up Next
The Panthers will face four teams on Friday and Saturday when they host the Neosho County Invitational. They’ll take on Fort Scott and the Des Moines Area Bears on Friday before facing Coffeyville and the John Brown Golden Eagles on Saturday.
