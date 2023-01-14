With the 2023 softball season less than a month away, the Neosho County Panthers are already hard at work building the 2024 roster with the recent signings of five area players.

After they finish up their senior prep seasons, Neosho County head coach Kim Alexander is set to welcome Chanute’s Brinly Bancroft and Kamri Naff, Humboldt’s Emily Ross, Labette County’s Audrey Dewey and Yates Center’s Molly Proper.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments