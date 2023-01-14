With the 2023 softball season less than a month away, the Neosho County Panthers are already hard at work building the 2024 roster with the recent signings of five area players.
After they finish up their senior prep seasons, Neosho County head coach Kim Alexander is set to welcome Chanute’s Brinly Bancroft and Kamri Naff, Humboldt’s Emily Ross, Labette County’s Audrey Dewey and Yates Center’s Molly Proper.
Alexander hopes this group can settle in quickly and take on leadership roles as soon as they hit campus.
“With the group of local girls that are coming in, I think they’re gonna come in and help us out tremendously,” she said. “Local kids are always good.”
Homesickness is an issue that plagues countless college students — athlete or not. Alexander hopes staying local will help her players feel more comfortable on the field.
“When it comes to a sport where you’re playing basically in the fall and spring, you don’t get to go home a lot,” Alexander said. “The fact that they have their family here, and they’re able to come to games and things like that, that is gonna be really nice.”
Bancroft stayed home to play for the Panthers on the back of a stellar junior season, helping the Blue Comets to their first league title 1995 and earning all-state second team honors.
The middle infielder put together a solid defensive season along with a slash line of .493/.536/.960 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.
“She does a very good job in the middle, and she’s very athletic. I’m very excited about her,” Alexander said.
Joining her teammate, Naff’s impact will be double-sided as well.
“I started watching her a couple years ago and saw her kinda develop. She can swing it and pitch, and we’re gonna need pitching next semester,” Alexander said. “I think she will do a good job pitching for us, she brings speed and movement.”
The all-state honorable mention tallied 124 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.85 from the circle as a junior, swinging for a slash line of .451/.487/.845.
“It’s exciting to have a chance to continue watching their growth in softball, and what the next level will do for them,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said. “They have both put in a lot of time and effort into becoming the players they have become, and I believe that having the chance to play at the next level is exciting for them and their families.”
The Panthers will also add another pitcher in Proper of Yates Center. Although she anchors the circle for the Wildcats, Alexander noted she would be comfortable putting Proper in the infield or outfield as well.
“I can realistically put her anywhere, and she’s a go-getter,” Alexander said. “She hustles, does anything and always goes the extra mile.”
Another benefit in signing Bancroft, Naff and Proper is the fact that the trio has experience playing with each other on the High Octane summer team.
“I think it's great to play with someone you’ve played with for a long time,” Alexander said. “I know Molly, Kamri and Brinly have played together for a long time, so they already have that mesh, that togetherness. I want to make sure they can spread that to the other girls.”
From behind the dish comes Humboldt’s Ross. The two-time all-league catcher comes to the Panthers having led the Cubs with a .533 batting average last season.
“I think that Emily will do a very good job for us on the offensive side and defensive side,” Alexander said.
Drawing comparisons to his previous catcher — Labette Community College All-American Winter Snyder — Humboldt head coach Brad Piley noted Ross has a ton of power in her bat, as she led her team in home runs last season as well.
“I’m expecting great things out of her this year,” Piley said. “She does a great job of running the defense from behind the plate.”
Also hailing from the Southeast Kansas league, Labette County’s Dewey is another addition to the Neosho County lineup behind the plate.
“She’s a very strong kid and I think she will do a very good job for us behind the dish,” Alexander said. “She also swings it very well.”
