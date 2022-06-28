HUMBOLDT — Friday night saw the first running of the Midwest Wrap Co. IMCA Mod Lites of the season in another week of racing at Humboldt Speedway. Four of the night’s six races saw drivers taking down their first win of the year, two racers taking down their first ever victory at the Hummer.
In the running of the Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mod, Kenton Allen of Chanute took down his first win of the year in the 98 car.
Tyler Kidwell of Chanute took the No. 54 car to a heat win prior to the feature.
After winning one of three heats earlier in the night, Jackson McGowen took down his first Primal Jerky Midwest Mods feature win of the year. Tret Bailey (09) and Tyler Davis (01JR) won the other two heats.
The second feature race of the night also saw a mixup in the season point standings. With Scott Collins in the No. 18 car unable to start the feature after a DNF in his heat race, Tyler Davis overtook the top spot for the season by a single point. With a ninth place finish in the No. 9 car, Jon Westhoff moved within striking distance of the lead as well, just 16 points behind Davis.
Derrek Wilson continued to separate himself in the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks points race Friday, night when the Chanute native brought home his 20th win since 2017.
Brian Knisley (38) of Coffeyville and Wilson took down the pair of heat races ahead of the feature.
In his first appearance in the Bullring, Brandon Vignoe (V31) of Collins, Missouri crossed the finish line first in the Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners heat and feature races.
Finishing second in the feature, Clint Haigler (17H) of Humboldt maintained his points lead over Maddyson Tyler (15T) of Parsons, who finished third.
The ARMI USRA Modifieds feature races showcased another first-time winner. After taking down multiple heat race wins over the past few years, Paden Phillips finally found the Pete’s Victory Lane in the No. 127 car.
In the first of a pair of runnings of the Midwest Wrap Co. IMCA Mod Lites, a familiar face took down the win. Dillon Raffurty of Kansas City, Missouri took down his third feature win in five races over the last five years.
The IMCA Mod Lites return to Humboldt Speedway on August 19.
Up Next
After taking a short break for the upcoming holiday weekend, Humboldt Speedway will return to its regular schedule of races on July 8 with Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Primal Jerky Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners and ARMI USRA Modifieds.
Hot laps kick off at 7:15 p.m. with full racing starting at 8 p.m.
Results
RAYS METAL DEPOT USRA B-MODS
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (8:44.82) 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell 2. 22-Brian McGowen 3. 28K-Krew Walburn 4. 98-Kenton Allen 5. D86-Donald McIntosh 6. 31-Luke Phillips 7. 01JR-Tyler Davis 8. 15-Justin Boots
A Feature - 15 Laps (5:38.36) 1. 98-Kenton Allen 2. 22-Brian McGowen 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell 4. 31-Luke Phillips 5. 28K-Krew Walburn 6. D86-Donald McIntosh 7. 01JR- Tyler Davis 8. 15-Justin Boots
Point Standings: 1. 31-Luke Phillips (587) 2. 28K-Krew Walburn (-11) 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell (-34) 4. 22-Brian McGowen (-40) 5. 98-Kenton Allen (-108)
PRIMAL JERKY MIDWEST MODS
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (7:13.41) 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis 2. 61-Joey Decoster 3. 7-Brady Folk 4. 25-Clint Drake 5. 47-Travis Bockover
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (8:26.42) 1. 09-Tret Bailey 2. 9-Jon Westhoff 3. 68-Dexton Daniels
Heat 3 - 8 Laps (6:01.83) 1. 89-Jackson McGowen 2. 11-Casey Jesseph 3. 34-Kolt Knoblich 4. 15-Scott Jerman
A Feature - 15 Laps (16:27.31) 1. 89-Jackson McGowen 2. 61-Joey Decoster 3. 09-Tret Bailey 4. 01JR-Tyler Davis 5. 7-Brady Folk 6. 9-Jon Westhoff 7. 25-Clint Drake 8. 11-Casey Jesseph 9. 15-Scott Jarman 10. 6K-Ryan Smith 11. 68-Dexton Daniels 12. 34-Kolt Knoblich 13. 1-Trevor Holman 14. 99-Blake Sutton 15. 8-Derryl Aeillo 16. 9R-Dereck Caudell
Point Standings: 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis (671) 2. 18-Scott Collins (-1) 3. 9-Jon Westhoff (-16) 4. 11-Casey Jesseph (-16) 5. 34-Kolt Knoblich (-95)
HOME SAVINGS BANK FACTORY STOCKS
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (4:55.35) 1. 3-Derrek Wilson 2. 36A-Braden Bowman 3. 19C-Trey Clough 4. 5-Kyle Thurman 5. 5L-Lance Coulter 6. 14M-Ashley Mueller
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (3:00.76) 1. 38-Brian Knisley 2. 13-Ethan Vance 3. 14MS-Trey Stipp
A Feature - 15 Laps (18:07.37) 1. 3-Derrek Wilson 2. 36A-Braden Bowman 3. 13-Ethan Vance 4. 14M-Ashley Mueller
Point Standings: 1. 3-Derrek Wilson (753) 2. 14M-Trey Stipp (-86) 3. 19C-Trey Clough (-113) 4. 13-Ethan Vance (-137) 5. 13J-Jonathan Hightower (-145)
EXTRUSIONS INC. USRA TUNERS
Heat 1 - 6 Laps (2:42.16) 1. V31-Brandon Vignoe 2. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 3. 17H-Clint Haigler 4. 36-Jonathan Culler 5. 88T-Tessa Perry 6. 16W-Carlyle Ward 7. 28-Eric Smith 8. 14S-Joseph Stair
A Feature - 15 Laps (6:08.52) 1. V31-Brandon Vignoe 2. 17H-Clint Haigler 3. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 4. 88T-Tessa Perry 5. 28-Eric Smith 6. 14S-Joseph Stair 7. 16W-Carlyle Ward
Point Standings: 1. 17H-Clint Haigler (721) 2. 15T-Maddyson Tyler (-69) 3. 69-Colt Burk (-76) 4. 36-Jonathan Culler (-85) 5. 16W-Carlyle Ward (-88)
ARMI USRA MODIFIEDS
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (2:46.15) 1. 127-Paden Phillips 2. 712-Trevor Hughes 3. 75-Tad Davis 4. 3J-Lewis Jackson 5. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 6. 12-Jason Hughes 7. 71-Patrick McManus 8. 18-Bobby Mayfield
A Feature - 20 Laps (7:17.93) 1. 127-Paden Phillips 2. 12-Jason Hughes 3. 712-Trevor Hughes 4. 75-Tad Davis 5. 3J-Lewis Jackson 6. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 7. 18-Bobby Mayfield 8. 71-Patrick McManus
Point Standings: 1. 75-Tad Davis (559) 2. 127-Paden Phillips (-34) 3. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero (-93) 4. 8-Dillon McCowan (-117) 5. 65-Tyler Davis (-159)
MIDWEST WRAP CO. IMCA MOD LITES
Heat 1 - 6 Laps (2:14.40) 1. 46-Dillon Raffurty 2. 98-Jeff Raffurty 3. 75-Justin Raffurty 4. 03-James Beebe 5. 8B-Cody Vail 6. 41-Michael Raffurty
A Feature - 15 Laps (5:49.53) 1. 46-Dillon Raffurty 2. 03-James Beebe 3. 98-Jeff Raffurty 4. 75-Justin Raffurty 5. 41-Michael Raffurty 6. 8B-Cody Vail
Point Standings: 1. 46-Dillon Raffurty (36) 2. 03-James Beebe (-1) 3. 98-Jeff Raffurty (-2) 4. 75-Justin Raffurty (-3) 5. 41-Michael Raffurty (-4)
