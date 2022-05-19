ROELAND PARK — Chanute softball’s season came to a close at the conclusion of a 2-0 rubber match loss to Bishop Miege. The Blue Comets posted a 5-1 victory over Independence earlier in the night, but were unable to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“Tuesday night was another great night of softball,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said.
The girls were so focused and were ready to play. They were determined to take care of business with Independence and then play their best to beat Bishop-Meige.”
Led by three-hit performances from junior shortstop and sophomore third baseman Marlee Miller, Chanute drove in five runs on 11 hits against the Bulldogs. Bancroft knocked a 2-RBI double in the sixth to put the game out of reach, propelling her squad to the regional championship.
Junior RHP Kamri Naff held down the circle for both games of the twin bill, tossing seven strikeouts across 11 scoreless innings. Despite the early success, the Stags figured the Blue Comet ace out, scoring a run each in the fifth and sixth innings.
“I believe Tuesday night was our best defensive game all season,” Jackett said. “The girls really took Bishop out of their game by holding them to 0-0 until the fifth inning.”
Chanute’s typically active offense was held at bay by Bishop Miege’s Cameron Soldner. A team that hit .373 coming into the matchup, only Naff and sophomore right fielder Ashley Haviland managed a single in the late game.
The Blue Comets finished 16-6 on the season, having clinched a share of the program’s first SEK title since 1995 with a 10-2 record in league play. Without any seniors graduating this year, Chanute will return at full strength next year with no place to go but up.
“I am very proud of the dedication the girls put in all season,” Jackett said. “We are truly a family and I can't be more excited to see what these girls do next year.”
The full 4A Regional Softball Tournament bracket can be found on the KSHSAA website.
BOX SCORES
Game 1
Independence 001 000 0 - 1 2 2
Chanute 002 003 X - 5 11 1
Winning Pitcher: Kamri Naff (14-5) 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 6 K, 2 BB
Losing Pitcher: Dill 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 11 H, 4 K, 2 BB
Game 2
Chanute 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Bishop Miege 000 011 X - 2 6 1
Winning Pitcher: Cameron Soldner 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 9 K, 1 BB
Losing Pitcher: Kamri Naff (14-6) 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 K, 0 BB
