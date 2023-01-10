Altoona MBB @ Crest 1.6.23 - William Stackhouse

Altoona sophomore William Stackhouse (1) drives the lane and goes up over a pair of Crest defenders to score two points Friday in Three Rivers League action at Colony. Stackhouse and Jacob Meigs scored nine points apiece to pace the Jets, but the Lancers prevailed 72-36.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

COLONY – It was a rough night for the Altoona-Midway High School basketball teams as the Crest Lancers swept a varsity doubleheader in Three Rivers League action here Friday night.

Crest used a heavy three-point barrage to sink Altoona 72-36 in the boys contest, while the talented Lancers registered a 72-12 triumph over Altoona-Midway in the girls game.

Altoona WBB @ Crest 1.6.23 - Emmalynn Pupanek

Altoona sophomore Emmalynn Pupanek (30) hauls down one of her team-leading 12 rebounds against Crest High School in Three Rivers League action Friday at Colony. Pupanek also had two blocks and three steals, but the Lancers stormed to a 72-12 victory.

