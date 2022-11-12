The Royster Rockets welcomed the Pittsburg Purple Dragons to town Thursday for an evening of basketball. All four squads suffered a loss.
The seventh grade B team opened the night with a 12-13 loss, moving the squad to 1-1 on the year. Reece Swiler had a team-high eight points, while Stormeigh Sheets pulled down nine rebounds.
The seventh grade A team followed that up with a 16-33 loss. Brynna Peter led the squad with eight points and Kinley Baker had nine rebounds.
“Pittsburg outsized us and we had trouble stopping their inside game and fastbreak,” seventh grade head coach Teresa Taylor said.
The Purple Dragons handed the eighth grade B team a 7-14 loss. Kenli LaForge and Kayla Rowe notched three points each.
The eighth grade A team had the best shot at a win, but surrendered their game-long lead in the final frame because of numerous turnovers. Pittsburg outscored the Rockets 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
“Our rebounding was much improved and we had some good ball movement on offense that got us some good looks to the rim,” eighth grade head coach Sherri Bagshaw said.
Paeton Ellis led with six points, while Ashton Cummings had five.
Up Next
Both A teams are back on the court today for the SEK Shootout. Royster opened the morning against Parsons, before taking on either Coffeyville or Independence.
Scoring
7th B: Reece Swiler 8, Aly Splechter 2, Vivian Eagle 2
7th A: Brynna Peter 8, Kinley Baker 7, Laney Holtzman 1
8th B: Kenli LaForge 3, Kayla Rowe 3, Emily Taylor 1
8th A: Paeton Ellis 6, Ashton Cummings 5, Addison Kent 3, Raegan Dutro 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.