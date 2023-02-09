NCCC MBB vs Hesston 2.8.23 - Michael Odingo

Neosho County sophomore Michael Odingo (10) lofts a 3 over a Hesston defender during Wednesday's matchup with the Larks.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

After a back-and-forth first half, the Neosho County Panthers were propelled to victory over the Hesston Larks by a hot streak of shooting and a lockdown defensive effort during a Kansas Jayhawk Conference matchup on Wednesday.

Hesston entered the game as the likely favorite, having knocked off the Panthers 73-64 on Jan. 14. Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer was absent from that matchup, and was more than excited to battle the Larks for the first time.

NCCC MBB vs Hesston 2.8.23 - Traymond Willis Shaw

Neosho County sophomore Traymond Willis-Shaw (23) shoots a 3 over a Hesston defender during Wednesday's matchup with the Larks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments