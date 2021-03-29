ROBERT MAGOBET
After missing the entire baseball season last year because of COVID-19, the Blue Comets kicked off the 2021 season with a win at the brand new baseball field in Santa Fe Park.
Chanute won 4-0 over Iola High School Friday afternoon. Senior Caden Schwegman had a double with two RBIs. Junior starting pitcher Kam Koester, freshman first baseman Larson Koester, senior right fielder Blake Atwood, sophomore middle reliever Parker Manly, and freshman infielder Brax Peter each had one hit in the game, with Larson Koester doubling.
Kam Koester struck out five, walked one and didn’t give up any earned runs in a five-hitter game that lasted 3 2/3 innings. Relieving pitcher Manly only allowed one walk and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
“Both of our pitchers did a great job of coming in, filling up the zone and throwing a lot of strikes,” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “Defensively we were solid. And really, both teams played a pretty clean game, and we were just fortunate enough to capitalize on a few of our opportunities.”
Chanute struck first in the bottom of the second thanks to Schwegman advancing to second on a passed ball. Schwegman went on to score the game’s first run all the way from second base off a wild pitch.
Two innings later in the bottom of the fourth, Schwegman, the designated hitter, doubled to left field, scoring Larson Koester, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.
In the same inning, Bryan Jackett grounded out to first base, but Schwegman made it home to make the score 3-0.
Chanute scored its final run when Schwegman hit into a double play, scoring Kam Koester. Kam Koester singled and Larson Koester doubled earlier in the inning.
The game was effectively over after Manly ended the game on a fly out, strikeout and groundout.
In the game, Chanute had six hits to Iola’s seven.
For the starter, Kam Koester was rarely in trouble. In his time on the mound, no runner got farther than second base.
After giving up a single to Iola’s TJ Taylor early on in the top of the third, Kam Koester recorded a strikeout and two fly outs.
Kam Koester, who throws a fastball, curveball and changeup, said the most basic pitch worked for him all day.
“I would just say that the fastball was going good and then a curveball every once in a while,” he said. “I would just say the fastball was the best. Had them put it in play and the defense made plays. They’re a good team and I was just going to let my defense make plays. Easiest way to win the game: trust in your defense to make the plays.”
On the other side, Iola’s Bradyn Cole was 3 for 3 on the day.
Iola starting pitcher Ryker Curry stuck out three, and allowed three walks, three hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.
“More than anything else — assistant, head coach, really doesn’t matter — you’re just happy for the kids,” Sizemore said. “You know what the kids are capable of doing, then when they go out and put it all together, and they are successful, you’re just so happy and pleased with them.”
Chanute (1-0) will play Pittsburg today on the road at 4:30 pm.
