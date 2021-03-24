ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College wrestling won its fourth meet of the year versus Labette Community College Tuesday at home.
The Panthers won 24-20 over the Cardinals. Neosho’s second win over Labette sweeps the regular-season series, which is at least the second year in a row the Panthers have taken swept the Grizzlies in the regular season.
NCCC head coach Nick Nothern said that despite winning, his team needed to perform better heading into this Saturday’s meet and Nationals next month.
“Our finishes are garbage. We are not finishing shots,” Nothern said. “And actually it’s just contested positions. Whenever we’re in a good position, and we think we should score, we let up, and then they fight out of it. It’s just (about) being tougher and more diligent and more focused on our finishes and not taking breaks during matches. Those little short breaks can absolutely kill you.”
Labette’s Reily Weir won the first match due to an injury to NCCC’s Roberto Camacho (125 pounds). He actually sustained a concussion and isn’t expected to participate in this weekend’s meet.
But the Panthers ripped off nine straight points thanks to NCCC’s Kolton Smith (133) pinning LCC’s Jose Meza-Fernandez, and Ethan Ewing (141) winning a 7-6 decision over Cade Wathke.
With NCCC up 9-6, Labette responded with two straight wins of their own. Labette’s Jaime Mitchell was victorious in an 8-6 decision over NCCC’s Jose Centeno (149). Centeno attempted multiple double-leg takedowns, and a single-leg into a reversal scored him earlier points in the match.
Labette’s Traylon Jackson then won an 11-9 decision over NCCC’s Samuel Son (157). In a spirited match during which Son’s cheek was bloodied, Jackson’s speed appeared to be too much for Son – so much so that the NCCC wrestler looked to be too tired to remain in his stance consistently throughout the match. With the score 9-9, Jackson outwrestled Son in the end. Jackson did have a point deducted from him.
With the score at 12-9 Labette, NCCC put a string of wins together.
Jacob Knowles (165)pinned Jonathan Vincent. Using his might, Knowles was eventually able to roll Vincent over for the pin.
Pierro Garcia (174) then won by fall over Donnie Hurd III. Garcia used his heavy hips on Hurd’s backside, before forcing the Labette competitor to roll over for a pin.
Logan Allen (184) was able to win a 12-5 decision over Jeremiah Voliva. Allen in this match used his quickness to his advantage, cartwheeling two times to evade Voliva attacks. On the second cartwheel, Voliva tried to counter by grabbing Allen’s legs. Allen went on to force the opponent down for a near fall. Up 8-2 in the third period, Allen continued to stave off the attack.
Neosho County’s Brady McDonald, Chanute, wrestled in extra matches that didn’t count towards the dual score. These matches were essentially exhibitions.
McDonald (157) pinned Labette’s Vernell Hawkins. The Chanute native in the match used an underhook before a high crotch, which ended up into a single-leg takedown.
McDonald took him down around the edge and ultimately out of bounds. Hawkins would eventually go down and McDonald used a chicken wing for an eventual pin.
“I think confidence is really big for me right now because I started the season off, and I haven’t won a match for a couple of months and then so now I’ve won five, so I’m starting to roll and get confident,” McDonald said.
After Son’s matchw, NCCC had a sizeable lead at 24-12. Labette would go on to score the next nine points after Andrew Leitold won a 3-2 decision and Micah Lieberman pinned Emmanuell Briggs (285), leading to the final score of 24-20.
Labette head coach Jeff Vesta, who was a National champion at NCCC in 2012, assessed his team.
“We came out and wrestled and we get to wrestle again on Saturday and we have a few things to work on,” Vesta said. “I think we will be fine – half our lineup is going down in weight class Saturday. We all weighed 7 pounds light today, so it kind of played a factor. We will be ready to go Saturday.”
NCCC vs
Northeast Oklahoma
With many nationally-ranked wrestlers on Northeast Oklahoma, NCCC won one only match, eventually losing 37-6 in the dual.
NCCC’s Knowles pinned NEO’s Steele Morin.
