Chanute BASE @ Ottawa (Regionals) 5.16.23 - Plaque Celebration

The Chanute Blue Comets celebrate their KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Baseball Championship in Ottawa on May 16.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Chanute has nothing to lose and a lot to prove.

The eighth-seeded Chanute Blue Comets are set to take on the top-seeded Clay Center Community/Wakefield Tigers today to kick off the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships in Salina.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments