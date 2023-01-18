Erie MBB vs College Heights (Lancer Classic) 1.16.23 - Ethan Dillinger

Erie junior Ethan Dillinger (1) puts up a shot against College Heights on Monday in the Lancer Classic.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

CHEROKEE — Facing the College Heights Cougars from across the state border to Missouri, the Erie Red Devils fell, 63-33, in the first round of the Lancer Classic on Monday night.

Turnovers and stagnant offense plagued the Red Devils in the first half with College Height’s size as the catalyst.

