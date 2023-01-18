CHEROKEE — Facing the College Heights Cougars from across the state border to Missouri, the Erie Red Devils fell, 63-33, in the first round of the Lancer Classic on Monday night.
Turnovers and stagnant offense plagued the Red Devils in the first half with College Height’s size as the catalyst.
“There’s no doubt about the fact that College Heights is very long and very fast,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said. “There’s very few schools at the level we play that have that much length and quickness. It was a good opportunity for us to learn how to play against teams like that.”
Reid Duff led Erie with 11 points while College Height’s Caleb Quade paced the Cougars with 14 points.
Leach felt Monday’s loss served as the start of a litmus test for how the Red Devils need to improve against faster, lengthier squads.
“Confidence is a huge thing,” Leach said. “One of the things we need to take away is how well we played in the third quarter. That was huge for us. We can narrow our sights and realize we can compete. Once we do that, we’ll be a tough team.”
The loss dropped Erie’s record to 5-4 overall.
Up Next
Erie will face Lancer Classic host Southeast on Thursday in the first game of the loser’s bracket.
Erie lost by a wide margin, 80-34, in a season-opening matchup against Southeast on Dec. 2.
“We’ve got a tough game coming up against Southeast,” Leach said. “We played them once and didn’t hardly execute. It’s a great opportunity to prove that we’re a respectable team in our area. It’s a statement game for us.”
Box Score
Erie: 7 5 10 11 — 33
College Heights: 17 16 10 20 — 63
Scoring
Erie: , Reid Duff 11, Eli Montee 7, Logan Ewan 5, Daniel Choi 4, Ethan Dillinger 3, Ethan Yarnell 2, Grant Reissig 1
College Heights: Caleb Quade 14, Curtis Davenport 13, Colsen Dickens 10, Bo Sitton 6, Logan Decker 5, Ben Thomas 5, Noah Hipple 4, Jayce Walker 4, Zach Beaty 2
