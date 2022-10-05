DODGE CITY — The Neosho County Panthers split a pair of soccer matches in Dodge City on Saturday. The women fell 2-1, while the men claimed a 4-1 victory over the 14th-ranked Conquistadors.
“It was a good performance all around, and all my big time players stepped up to really perform for us on the men’s side,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “For the women, it was definitely heading in the right direction, but it was a slow start from the girls on Saturday and that ultimately cost us a good result.”
The women’s squad allowed two goals early, and could not dig out of the hole. Chadderton said it was not a major breakdown by the Panther defense, Dodge City just finished on a pair of solid opportunities.
“It is progressing in the right direction slowly and I think that they should be proud of that, but it is a process,” Chadderton said of the women’s program. “Although the results aren't looking as good as the men's side, they're definitely moving in the right direction and they are picking up wins. This is great because in the previous two years, they did not want a game at all.”
Freshman forward Lauren O’Toole netted the lone score for Neosho County off a corner kick assist from freshman midfielder Myriam Zamora.
Freshman goalkeeper Alida Leles played all 90 minutes in the net, and pulled down five shots on goal.
The women now sit at 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the KJCCC.
The Neosho County men had a much larger task on their plate with a nationally-ranked squad. This marked the fourth-straight match with a top-20 team, taking losses to No. 16 Barton (2-3), No. 20 Johnson County (1-3) and No. 3 Cowley (1-2) in the last two weeks.
Thanks to goals from four different players, the Panthers finally knocked off a ranked opponent.
Freshmen Matty Welding, Mateo Hoyos and Felix Hellburg and sophomore Jack Kay put shots in the net to secure the win. Kay took his to the net solo, and joined freshmen Warren Sung and Charlie Wells and sophomore Leonardo Menzen with an assist on the other three scores.
“The guys came together and put it all together to pull out a big performance at Dodge and really dominate the game in all aspects from start to finish,” Chadderton said. “I think the biggest thing was just the determination from the guys after feeling the heartbreak from the losses, just really wanting to bounce back and get back to our winning ways.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ryusei Ota allowed a single goal to seven saves in his 90 minutes in the box.
Neosho County had started 5-1 before this grueling four game stretch. This win now moves them to a strong 6-4 record overall and 2-1 in the KJCCC as they prepare to finish out conference play.
Up Next
The Panthers host the Coffeyville Red Ravens for a Kansas Jayhawk Conference matchup this evening. The women take on the 9-3-1 Coffeyville women’s squad at 5 p.m., before the men take on the 8-4 Red Raven men at 7:30 p.m. at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Box Score
NCCC W - 0 1 (1)
Dodge - 2 0 (2)
Goals: Dodge City (19’) Dodge City (35’) Lauren O’Toole from Myriam Zamora (57’)
NCCC M - 1 3 (4)
Dodge - 1 0 (1)
Goals: Matty Welding from Leonardo Menzen, Jack Kay (2’) Dodge City (17’) Jack Kay (57’) Mateo Hoyos from Charlie Wells, Warren Sung (65’) Felix Hellburg free kick (75’)
