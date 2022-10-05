NCCC Soccer vs Arkansas Rich Mountain 9.14.22 - Jack Kay

Neosho County sophomore forward Jack Kay fights for a loose ball during a home match against Arkansas Rich Mountain on Wed. Sept. 14, 2022.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

DODGE CITY — The Neosho County Panthers split a pair of soccer matches in Dodge City on Saturday. The women fell 2-1, while the men claimed a 4-1 victory over the 14th-ranked Conquistadors.

“It was a good performance all around, and all my big time players stepped up to really perform for us on the men’s side,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “For the women, it was definitely heading in the right direction, but it was a slow start from the girls on Saturday and that ultimately cost us a good result.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments