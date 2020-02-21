ROBERT MAGOBET
Parsons High School’s basketball talent and willingness to play as a team took command early in a contest versus Chanute Friday night. This energy ultimately took down the Blue Comets 65-35 Friday night at Chanute High School.
Chanute failed to post anybody in double figures for the first time all season. Ty Bowman scored eight points and grabbed nine boards, while Ty Coombs had nine points and Shawn Williams put up six points and took down four rebounds.
The game was tight early on. Some good guard play by Williams and Coombs kept the game close. Early in the game, the score was tied at nine, but too many turnovers eventually put Parsons out in front 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. In the first quarter, CHS committed seven turnovers, mainly due to Parsons being in a full-court press that caused confusion and easy layups.
Chanute would only turn the ball over four more times afterwards, but Parsons (18-1) is the No. 2 team in the state for a reason. Dariq Williams, Ezekiel Lyons and Daquan Johnson are all returning All-SEK and All-State players from a year ago. And knocking on the door is 6’7” Pierce Thomas, who was just too long and lengthy for any of the Chanute players to compete with.
Johnson was fast and used his tight handle to score. Williams also had an exceptional handle, and was quick and scored often. Lyons managed his fundamentals, all the while using his court awareness to hook up with Williams on two alley-oop slams, one in the first half and one in the second half; Lyons also could shoot the ball from long distance. Thomas was scoring easy baskets in the paint, while clogging up the middle and staving off would-be shots from Chanute players by the basket.
This pattern kept recurring in the second quarter – Parsons eventually had a 36-17 lead at the end of the half – all the way until Parsons’ seventh-year head coach Anthony Houk unloaded his bench with less than three minutes to go in the game. By the time the game ended, Lyons scored 21, Williams posted 14, Johnson had 13, and Thomas put up six points. He also had a dunk in the game.
The speed of the game was just too fast on offense and defense for the Blue Comets. Still, head coach Devon Crabtree wanted to work on some things before the final buzzer sounded.
“We come into the game with a mindset of being lucky to play this team because they’re in our league, arguably the best team in the state, we’re excited,” Crabtree said. “We just wanted to come out and compete, find ways to get better and handle the pressure. Opportunity to get better was there, so that was the focus. We just tried to keep on working on that. I thought we did some good things, had some bad moments. At the end of the day, I thought our young guys definitely got better.”
Houk said his team needed to make sure they stayed focused.
“We just wanted really to polish up our defensive rotations and trying to make sure we’re in the right spots and then just work on executing on offense, and we just got to try and control our mindset,” he said. “When you extend the lead, sometimes you want to start to take silly shots, or rushed or unneeded shots, that’s what we’re trying to work on – keep the right mindset of taking great shots.”
Chanute (6-12) will take on Paola (4-15) Tuesday on the road.
