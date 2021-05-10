Chanute High School track did all it could to showcase its talents in front of the home crowd at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday, and both the boys and girls came away with wins.
At the Thad Clements Invitational, the girls team placed first with 109.333 points out of 12 teams, while St. Mary’s Colgan (90), Independence (83.33), Pittsburg (71.5), and Labette County (70) rounded out the top five. The boys also finished the meet in first place with 102 points out of 12 squads, while Pittsburg (102), Labette County High (63.5), St. Mary’s Colgan (63), and Galena High (59) cemented top-five spots. Overall, this is the boys third win of the season, while the girls notched their second victory of the year.
“(I’m) just really blessed to have a group of athletes that are willing to work really hard and do what it takes to come out and get better every week,” CHS head coach Matt Kmiec said. “It’s hard to highlight such a great team performance. But yes, we did have great individual results and we had a lot of kids do their personal best today and just proud of every single one of them.”
One of those with a personal best was Rawley Chard, who broke the school record in the 200m dash with a time of 22.08. The previous record was 22.23.
“I’m just glad I finally got a good day to show that I can do (that). I’ve been working hard all season – finally got put to the test,” Chard said. “(I’ve been doing) lots of 200s in practice, 200 and the 400, and definitely working out on weights have helped me out a lot.”
Chard also participated in the 4x100m with Quentin Harris, Eric Erbe and Dagen Dean. The team was first with a 43.33.
In the high jump, Harris placed sixth with a 5-8, and was second in the long jump at 20-8.5. In the 100m, Harris was the top runner with a time of 11.12.
Nathan Stanley finished in seventh place in the pole vault with an 8-0.
Kaden Morley, a triple jumper, claimed seventh with a 35-0.25. In the 110m hurdles, he registered third place with a 16.80, while in the 300m hurdles, he notched fifth place with a 45.15.
Kolten LaCrone was first in the discus with a 141-04, fifth place in the javelin, and second place in the shot put.
Garrin Golay ended the day in sixth place in shot put with a 38-4.5.
In the 100m, William Guan had the fifth-place spot and etched a second-place finish in the 400m.
Dean in the 200m placed fourth with a 23.57, while Erbe was fifth with a 23.96.
In the 4x400m, Guan, Stanley, Chard and Erbe claimed first with a 3:32.46.
Girls results
In the high jump, Brandi Schoenhofer finished in fourth place with a 4-10, was seventh in the triple jump with a 31-10, and was seventh in the 100m hurdles at 19.06.
Timmen Goracke in the pole vault had seventh with a 6-6.
Kynleigh Chard in the long jump had sixth place with a 14-10. In the 100m hurdles, she was sixth with an 18.83.
In the discus, Mattilyn Cranor was second with a 104-2. In the javelin, she was second with a 109-10, and was also second in the shot put thanks to a 32-11.75.
Meredith Hicks claimed third in the discus with a 102-3.5.
Lena Aguilar in the javelin was in fifth place with a 94-9.
Kelsey Goodner in the discus finished fifth with a 92-9.5.
Tyra Bogle was seventh in the shot put with a 28.0.
Maddy Hughes in the 200m put up a first-place finish thanks to a 12.76. For the 200m, she also placed first with a 27.06.
Camrie Ranabargar in the 100m claimed seventh with a 13.65.
Abby Stephenson in the 400m was seventh with a 1:06.17.
In the 300m hurdles, Evelyn Fewins had a fifth-place slot with a 53.73.
Zoie Speaks earned sixth place in the 300m hurdles with a 53.87.
For the 800m, Reese Clements placed fifth thanks to a 2:43.52.
Jerica Hockett in the 3,200m had fifth-place with a 14:35:83.
Reese Clements, Bella Becannon, Stephenson and Fewins finished fourth in the 4x800m with an 11:33.46.
Ranabargar, Hughes, Stephenson and Chard in the 4x100 were first with a 51.51.
Hughes, Chard, Stephenson and Speaks had a second-place finish in the 4x400m with a 4:26:02.
Next up for the CHS track and field team is the SEK Championship on Thursday at 3:30 pm in Pittsburg.
