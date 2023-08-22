This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
Junior middle hitter Jorja Harris (4) digs a shot during a home matchup with Southern Coffey County on Oct. 22, 2022. Harris is the lone returning letterman from a 2022 squad that included seven seniors.
ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians will look much different on the volleyball court this fall after graduating seven seniors last year. Head coach Mark Haight returns just a single varsity player from his Three Rivers League championship squad.
“We are a young and inexperienced team and my expectations are to work hard and improve each day,” Haight said. “I expect hiccups in the road. If we can clean up mistakes early, we have the ability to be a competitive team.”
St. Paul finished 31-7 overall with an 11-0 record in TRL play. Although they fell short of a state tournament berth, it would be hard to say the Indians had anything less than a stellar year.
In order to get back where they were a year ago, junior middle hitter Jorja Harris will look to anchor the squad as the lone returning letterman. Harris tallied 25 kills, 30 aces and seven blocks as a sophomore.
“I look to see leadership out of her on the court,” Haight said of Harris.
Haight expects a learning curve when it comes to on-court chemistry. He also found it hard to point out impactful newcomers due to the large turnover.
“With a brand new team this year it’s hard at this point to single a player out,” he said. “I do expect the ones that committed themselves all summer in the weight room to show improvement.”
Seniors looking to make an impact include middle back Katy Burke, outside hitter Jayden Finley and defensive specialists Sammie Norris and Abby Warstler.
Defensive specialist Emmy Madl, libero Emma Darling and middle hitter Madison Rheums make up the junior class.
Middle hitter Brittany Deegan is the lone sophomore, and the freshman class consists of outside hitters Kaydra Mathis and Lila Michael, defensive specialist Khloe Brown and setters Ava Dent and Cassie Vitt.
Haight is joined on the coaching staff by assistant Ashley Little.
