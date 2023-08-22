St. Paul VB vs. Southern Coffey County - Oct. 22, 2022 - Jorja Harris

Junior middle hitter Jorja Harris (4) digs a shot during a home matchup with Southern Coffey County on Oct. 22, 2022. Harris is the lone returning letterman from a 2022 squad that included seven seniors.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians will look much different on the volleyball court this fall after graduating seven seniors last year. Head coach Mark Haight returns just a single varsity player from his Three Rivers League championship squad.

“We are a young and inexperienced team and my expectations are to work hard and improve each day,” Haight said. “I expect hiccups in the road. If we can clean up mistakes early, we have the ability to be a competitive team.”

St. Paul VB vs. Southern Coffey County - Oct. 22, 2022 - Mark Haight

St. Paul volleyball head coach Mark Haight coaches from the sidelines during a home matchup with Southern Coffey County on Oct. 22, 2022.

