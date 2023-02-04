View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
IOLA — A chippy, back-and-forth matchup between the Chanute Blue Comets and the Iola Mustangs ended in a 50-38 win for the visiting team. Chanute used a lockdown fourth quarter to claim a victory over their former Southeast Kansas League rival, outscoring the home team 17-5 in the final frame.
Iola took control of the matchup early, as Chanute failed to find the bucket for the first six minutes of the game. The Mustangs held an 8-4 lead after a quarter.
“It's funny because most teams we play are worried about our shooting, but they just decided they were going to pack it in and make us hit shots,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “We didn't do that early, and it worked well for them.”
Sophomore Eliott Stephenson was saddled with a pair of fouls early in the first quarter, planting him firmly on the bench for the rest of the half. Chanute missed his non stop hustle and athleticism, but the bench more than made up for his absence.
“We've got guys off the bench that are ready. It's always next guy up, and that's kinda the mindset we talk about,” Crabtree said. “Obviously we want Eliott on the floor as much as we can, but we know we've got some other guys that are ready, and they all did a good job of filling in that spot and taking those minutes.”
Like the Chanute girls before them, the Blue Comets opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to take their first lead. Iola replied with a pair of 3s to tie things at 20-20 heading into the locker room.
A back-and-forth third quarter kept the score tied heading into the final frame. After being heckled for most of the first half by the Iola student section, junior Kaiden Seamster began to take over in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Comets moved away from their typical wheel offense, opting instead to use their 3-2 zone breaker with sophomore Jordan Duncan waiting in the corner while Seamster moved along the baseline. This adjustment allowed Chanute to go on a 10-2 run to close out the game.
“We just kind of saved it to use if we knew we needed it,” Crabtree said of the zone-breaking offense. “The guys just did a great job executing once we got to that point.”
The inside-outside play allowed Duncan to drill a 3, while Seamster drove to the basket multiple times. The Iola defense was left guessing on who to guard numerous times with this set.
“We knew this when we came over here — it's always chippy, and we knew it'd be tough to win in here,” Crabtree said. “(Kaiden) did a good job of handling himself. The reason we won was because of the second half and the way they handled themselves and not letting the talk in the student section get to them. It was good to see them handle that adversity and keep their composure and do a good job in the second half.”
Seamster finished with a game-high 16 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals, while Duncan had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep.
Junior Lars Koester was once again at the charity stripe with a chance to ice the game, and he once again came through for his squad, knocking down 4-of-4 attempts late in the game.
“It's always nice to have a guy that's handling the ball really well for us and makes good decisions,” Crabtree said. “He's just such an important piece to what we're doing, and we're excited for him.”
Koester finished with just eight points, but tallied four rebounds, a steal and an assist along the way.
Stephenson and senior Parker Henson finished with five points, each grabbing four rebounds on the night, while senior Parker Manly had four points to go with five rebounds.
Up Next
Chanute (10-4) returns to the hardwood Tuesday for an SEK matchup with the Fort Scott Tigers (6-9). The Blue Comets edged out a 45-41 victory in their last matchup back in December.
Box Score
Chanute: 4 16 13 17 — 50
Iola: 8 12 13 5 — 38
Scoring
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 16, Jordan Duncan 12, Lars Koester 8, Parker Henson 5, Eliott Stephenson 5, Parker Manly 4
Iola: Cortland Carson 16, Landon Weide 9, Eli Adams 7, Mac Leonard 4, Preston Hurst 2
