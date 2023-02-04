Chanute MBB @ Iola 2.3.23 - Jordan Duncan

Chanute sophomore Jordan Duncan (20) shoots a 3 during Friday's matchup with Iola.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

IOLA — A chippy, back-and-forth matchup between the Chanute Blue Comets and the Iola Mustangs ended in a 50-38 win for the visiting team. Chanute used a lockdown fourth quarter to claim a victory over their former Southeast Kansas League rival, outscoring the home team 17-5 in the final frame.

Chanute MBB @ Iola 2.3.23 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (5) drives the lane during Friday's matchup with Iola. Also pictured is junior Lars Koester (3) of Chanute.

