JARED McMASTERS
MORAN — After three weeks without defeat, the dream run screeched to a halt.
The No. 1 seed St. Paul Indians coasted to the championship round of the Marmaton Valley 1A D-I Sub-State on Saturday before the Indians fell in straight sets, 2-0 (25-12, 25-11), to the No. 2 Burlingame Bearcats.
The crushing loss capped off an otherwise dominant year for St. Paul after the Indians finished the season with 30 victories and 64 wins out of 78 sets played.
“I’m just hurting for the girls right now. We just got beat by the better team today, and I wish Burlingame the best of luck,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said.
As Haight noted after the final match, there are usually two different lenses to view the position of the No. 1 seed through.
The glass-half-full approach is to appreciate that your team receives a bye straight into the sub-state semifinals, which means less chances to be eliminated. The countering perspective is to worry if your team will come out cold against another squad that’s already won a match that day.
In the semifinals against the No. 4 Marmaton Valley Wildcats, who also hosted the tournament in front of a lively home crowd, the needle drifted slightly to the latter throughout the first set.
The two teams traded blows for the opening chunk of the set until St. Paul managed to pull away, 12-7, due to a string of self-inflicted mistakes from the Wildcats. But the Indians failed to further capitalize on their early lead and led by just two points late before they scored the final four points to win their first set of the afternoon, 25-19.
“During that first set with Marmaton Valley, I could tell we were very tense and just playing not to lose,” Haight said. “They fought us until we got past that first set, then we calmed ourselves down and started really playing.”
The Indians looked much more like their normal selves in the second set when they scored 10 of the first 12 points. Even with a double-digit lead moments before their eventual 25-12 win, the St. Paul players continued to hunch over in their defensive stances and play with an intensity as if they were on the trailing end of the scoreboard.
But it wasn’t long into the championship match before it became clear that Burlingame was on another tier compared to the Indians.
“Burlingame came after us and took us out of our game,” Haight said. “From there, we tried to use the timeouts and tried to get back in it to get going, and we just didn’t recover.”
The Bearcats sprinted out to a 16-7 advantage in a flash and didn’t allow the Indians the chance to concoct some plan of attack for a comeback.
Burlingame stumbled to a 7-5 lead in the second set and let St. Paul hang around early. Led by seniors Daelyn Winters and Brooke Lewis, the Bearcats collected themselves and dominated at the net to create some separation, 16-8.
That’s when the looks of defeat began to slowly reveal themselves on the St. Paul players’ faces.
“(Winters and Lewis) are both very good players, and I knew we had to stop them,” Haight said. “We had to stop them outside with their hitting, but we just couldn’t get a hand on the ball. In that situation, you’ve got to block.”
Since August, the Indians have had their attention locked on two goals: a Three Rivers League title and a berth in the state tournament.
Following a 22-1 start in August and September, both of those objectives seemed to be within reach.
And with only one senior — Elise Doherty — leaving the program, the Indians are positioned to make a run at both of those accomplishments again next year.
“We’ll learn from this and work harder next year to get ourselves prepared when we’re in this position next time,” Haight said. “These girls are winners and competitors. They’ll come back next year. I’ve got a lot of hope. I’m looking forward to next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.