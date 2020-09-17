ROBERT MAGOBET
A likely scenario in this new world of COVID-19 has reared its ugly head ahead of what was supposed to be a homecoming game. Chanute and Jefferson West high schools had planned to battle it out in tonight’s football game, but those plans were abruptly canceled Thursday afternoon.
The cancellation of the game, set for 7 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, was confirmed after Jefferson West High posted on its Twitter account: “Due to positive cases of COVID-19 and the quarantine of Chanute FB players, Friday night’s Varsity FB game @ Chanute has been canceled. The JV FB game scheduled here at Jeff West on Monday, Sep. 21st vs. Chanute has also been canceled. These games will not be rescheduled.”
Dr. Kellen Adams, USD 413 superintendent, later sent out an email confirming that CHS football games are cancelled for the next two weeks (next week’s game was slated for Friday at Ulysses, about five hours away).
“We had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel our game Friday,” CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry said. “This was not a decision taken lightly, but with all circumstances being considered, this was in the best interest of our kids.”
Adams agreed.
“It was a really difficult decision to cancel the next two football games,” Adams said. “It’s something Mr. (Matt) Koester, Mr. Murry, and Mr. (Tyler) Applegate and myself have been battling since 8:30 this morning (Thursday) when we were learning all this information. It’s a tough situation.”
The decision comes on the heels of one more football player testing positive for COVID-19 last weekend, the second straight week at least one football player has tested positive after playing in a game.
Not only would that player be out, but nine others would also have been out because of quarantine, and seven wouldn’t have played due to injury.
Head football coach Clete Frazell said that unlike in normal weeks, it wasn’t really about gathering film from the previous game and adjusting and working on a game plan. There were so many moving parts and new variables that this week was all about seeing who might fit in new roles. That included the starting quarterback position, which would have been filled by sophomore Trey Dillow, freshman Larson Koester or sophomore Dagen Dean.
“We’re in kind of a bad spot personnel-wise due to quarantine and injuries,” Frazell said. “We basically have most of our line guys. For a while, we were missing most of our offensive tackles and we had the offensive line shuffle going on. We had all those skill guys. So now we got all of our line guys back, but now we’re missing a ton of skill players. It’s a totally different week. It’s a curveball, and we’re just trying to get comfortable and play a football game with a lot of young faces in the game right now.”
Brayden Dillow, an All-State offensive lineman, was ready to lead the troops in the event a game would have still been played.
“My plan is to slow it down for them. (The underclassmen) haven’t seen the atmosphere of a Friday night before, so my plan is to make sure they get a feel of it and enjoy it,” Dillow said.
While preparing for the Jefferson West game, Frazell was aware of the climate of football in the SEK – aside from Labette County, no other team would have played football today. Fort Scott, Independence and Coffeyville games were cancelled due to COVID-19. Knowing this, the second-year head coach understood it was vital to continue to enforce stringent guidelines.
“We want to take every precaution just to be safe,” Frazell said. “High school kids are high school kids, and you constantly have to be on them. They think they are invincible. But we’re trying to stay on them and keep them spaced out as much as we can and keep us playing football.”
But then the decision to not play the next two games was made by Chanute administrators – and right now the district is keeping students’ health as its top priority.
