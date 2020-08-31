ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – Chanute and Independence High Schools lined up parallel to each other, ensuring there was a good amount of space in between them. Both soccer programs waved to each other as opposed to the normal handshaking that exemplifies good sportsmanship after a game concludes.
This is the new etiquette in a world where COVID-19 has taken on a life of its own. This was also the aftermath of the first soccer game of the season for CHS, a game in which the Blue Comets went down 3-0 at Emmot Field in Independence on Friday evening.
Chanute’s assistant soccer coach Michael Villarreal, who filled in for head coach Adam Wilcox, noticed what Indy does well, along with acknowledging some components that would have helped Chanute.
“If Independence does anything well, their touches are phenomenal. They’re so precise in their attack and can just cut you apart if you let them,” Villarreal said. “We have a lot of inexperience on the defensive unit. This unit does not play as cohesive as they can. Unfortunately, we lost some experience in some really strong abilities that we may have been dependent on in the past to bail us out in some breakdowns, but honestly we either get caught on our heels, or we stab when we are not supposed to, or we overplay something and we’re not looking where the play is going, we’re looking at where it’s at right now, getting burnt on the back line. We used to depend on Chandler (Finuf) or Noah (Crapson) to bail us out and here, we’re trying to depend on anyone on the back line and Drayton (Cleaver, keeper) to bail us out, and you just can’t do it every time.”
All three of Indy’s goals happened in the second half. And they were mainly due to an adjustment at halftime, when fifth-year Indy head coach Max Bradbury told his team to attack from outside as opposed to the middle, and to put the ball on the ground versus in the air.
It was easy for Indy to make this kind of adjustment, though, especially since most of their student-athletes are back from last year’s team – a squad that was third in the SEK, just ahead of Chanute’s fourth-place team.
Chanute, on the other hand, lost CHS defender Thomas Ramsey, who moved to Nebraska, and former CHS midfielder Filippa Kyed, who was an exchange student from Denmark.
Other key players lost to graduation were Chandler Finuf (NCCC), Jacob Adams (Kansas State), Jay Brown (University of Pennsylvania), Moi Kwek (Pitt State) and Crapson. Finuf (second-team All-SEK) was CHS’ goalie extraordinaire, while Adams (third-team All-SEK), Brown (first-team All-SEK), Kwek (third-team All-SEK) and Crapson (second-team All-SEK) were the heavy lifters.
But the fight continues without those players. On Friday, CHS junior goalie Cleaver had an outstanding game early on. Every time Indy attacked in the middle, Cleaver was aggressive, defending and stopping all shots.
“Drayton is such a dominating goalie. If you don’t play the 12, he comes out and gets it. I mean every time we went over, he got it,” Bradbury, 2019 SEK Fall Coach of the Year, said.
Cleaver was merely following his role in the game plan, which for Villarreal and his group, was to possess and read Independence in the first half. But Villarreal attributed the second half to being the first game for his new players, not being in game shape, and time and temperature.
Absent coach
Adam Wilcox, CHS head soccer coach, wasn’t coaching at the game because he is quarantining for two weeks; he said he will be back next Tuesday. Last week, two CHS students tested positive for COVID-19 and those cases could have impacted a few sports. Villarreal said he could only say so much.
“I am not at liberty to disclose why, but I will say he will be out two weeks,” Villarreal said. “...I know at least from my perspective as a soccer coach, we have zero players out due to potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Injuries:
Sophomore Xander Weilert, senior Jacob Guernsey and junior Walker Becknell all suffered cramps in the Independence game, which took place on the hottest day of the year.
Next game:
The Blue Comets (0-1) next game will be today, 4:30 pm at Columbus High School.
“(We are) definitely working on our offensive attack, our defensive unit is solid, we just need to establish leadership throughout the entire field; Drayton Cleaver is a great leader from the back, but we have to find out who that person up top is going to be to take that lead, communicate and make sure that what coach and I communicate as our attack strategy is actually happening up top,” Villarreal said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.