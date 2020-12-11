Trusting teammates early on and throughout the game propelled the Lady Blue Comets to their second win in a row on Thursday at Chanute High School.
Chanute in unison through the game led to a 44-38 win, and a 2-0 record for the first time in six years. Senior guard Brianna Waggoner led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Kori Babcock had eight points, two rebounds, two steals and five assists.
And those assists were thanks to Waggoner, who was able to knock down four 3s.
Waggoner said she was able to position herself on the court based on where Babcock would dribble.
“I would watch Kori take the ball down and I can usually tell what she’s fixing to do, so when I saw she was gonna drive, I’d move up on the arc for a kickout 3.”
Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said the entire game overall wasn’t eye candy.
“We were tough,” Fox said. “There was nothing tonight that was pretty. Other than Bri, we really struggled shooting the ball. And it was kind of a grind it out type of game. I just thought that we were really tough on the boards. Defensively, we got the stops that we needed to get. We’ll get better with executing down the stretch. I think we made it a little harder on ourselves. ... But that’s all a part of the learning process. It’s good to be in games like that. You can learn from it and get better.”
In preparation for the game, Fox noticed that Rose Hill -- a team that had its first losing season in four seasons last year -- struggled with handling pressure. But the Lady Rockets were able to handle that pressure by hitting some easy layups early.
Fox made the adjustment of switching to the 1-3-1 defense, forcing some steals that ended with easy layups for the hometown team. While Chanute wasn’t able to shoot it well all night, defense turning into offense assisted the Lady Blue Comets into a win.
A part of the reason for Chanute not shooting the rock well is Babcock is dealing with some nagging injuries. Fighting through a little pain, she was still able to get to her spots on the floor and dish to some teammates for some easy shots. An entire collective unit was needed.
Up next, Chanute (2-0) will play Garden Plain today on the road.
“Executing down the stretch comes to mind,” Fox said. “...I think that we want to be able to knock down some free throws down the stretch and just make some shots. That’s the other thing. ... Good teams win games when they don’t play well. We didn’t shoot the ball well and we still found a way to win...”
Chanute: 7 15 11 11 — 44
Rose Hill: 6 8 4 20 — 38
