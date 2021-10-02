JARED McMASTERS
WINFIELD — The Royster Rockets girls tennis team came away with a gold medal in a massive tournament at Winfield on Friday.
The Rockets, along with Parsons, Independence, Maize, Maize South, Goddard, Eisenhower, Haysville, Ark City, El Dorado and Winfield, all competed in the middle school tennis season’s penultimate tournament.
Royster’s duo of Gracie Wheeler and Ashtyn Cummings went undefeated in the No. 2 doubles bracket to earn a gold medal after they defeated El Dorado, Maize and Maize South.
The Rockets’ other doubles team, Ella Guernsey and Leah Burnett, defeated Winfield to advance to the semifinals in the No. 1 doubles bracket, but they followed that with back-to-back losses against Independence and Maize South.
In singles play, Jacqueline Smoot nabbed fourth place in the No. 1 singles division for Royster. Smoot opened play with a victory over Winfield before she fell to Eisenhower. She rebounded with a win over Maize but locked herself into fourth place after she couldn’t defeat her Independence opponent.
Sandwiched between losses in her first and final matches of the day, Royster’s Willow Vaughn took down opponents from Independence and Ark City in the No. 2 singles bracket.
Up Next
The Rockets will finish their season with another meet at Parsons on Tuesday.
