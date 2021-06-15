ROBERT MAGOBET
Never in JJ Davis’ life did he think he would travel to Alaska to help train some of the best high school women’s basketball players in the state.
But that’s exactly what happened when D1 Nation – an organization that mentors youth academically, socially and develops a competitive youth basketball program – invited the NCCC women’s basketball coach in January to direct an elite camp. On June 6-11, the ninth-year Panthers coach had an all-expenses-paid plane trip to The Last Frontier State, about an 8-hour flight. The opportunity came because of Davis’ commitment to the Neosho way at NCCC, numerous satellite camps, Point Guard College, and USA Basketball.
“It was just the amount of time that we put into being a light in the community and trying to do great things. And we want to spread the Neosho way to as many states as possible,” Davis said. “The main point was is that we got to coach elite athletes. I got to coach a lot of elite athletes and meet a lot of elite coaches that we would never see in our life. Not too many times that you could go and say (you are) going to coach the top 30 kids in Alaska. Given that opportunity and all that, that’s something that’s a dream and it was kind of a dream come true.”
NCCC assistant coaches Kenny Eddy and Mark Childers were invited, but had scheduling conflicts; but their invitations are extended into next summer. Eddy said working the camp can only bolster his own abilities.
“Working a camp like that can only help a coach,” Eddy said. “You make connections with other players and coaches around the country. You never know when that will pay off. Plus, you’re on the court polishing your skills with elite athletes. It’s like studying for a test.”
Davis arrived in Anchorage to find melting snow and a mountainous landscape. He experienced 40- to 60-degree weather and 24-hours of daylight because the sun never went down. Davis said he often struggled with the continuous daylight and the new time zone, but when he began to train and coach alongside Mesa Community College women’s coach Kori Stephenson, everyone was grateful and even gave him some D1 Nation merchandise.
“It was kind of surreal. The directors and those people at the camp were like, ‘Thank you so much for coming out and doing this camp,’ and the real truth in my own mind and my own heart I was like, ‘You guys built a dream for me, like, this is a dream come true.’ God is good and brought me to a place where I’m humbled by Him and he just led me to a place that I wouldn’t have thought in a million years that I could coach at.”
The setting for the camp was Anchorage Christian High School, home of the Lions who won three straight 3A State basketball championships. At the helm of the championship team is their head coach, Chad Dyson, also the director of DI Nation who invited Davis. Dyson oversaw all camp operations, including Davis’ daily organization and instruction of shooting and ball-handling drills, as well as teamwork and leadership activities.
Davis, who once played for West Virginia, used the knowledge from his college days and all his coaching experience – including leading the Panthers to their best season since the mid-90s two seasons ago – to run the camp just as he does with every other camp he directs.
But while imparting his basketball wisdom at the camp, Davis said the talented players and the 20 or so JuCo coaches taught him even more. And the insight attained is invaluable to the upcoming season.
“Kids everywhere want to be taught. They want to be loved and they want to get to that next level, and they want to know what they got to do to get there,” Davis said. “The elite kids want to know what it takes to get a college scholarship and play at a high level. And the ones that do that end up playing somewhere.
“Even though I directed the stuff and did the drills, just getting feedback and love from that stuff was pretty cool. Learning different ways, learning what they thought, learning their philosophies. Anytime that you go to another region of the United States, you kind of pick up different things of what they coach.”
Davis said he will take the various techniques learned and fit it specifically for the Neosho way next season, as he is confident his coaching staff will help implement the trove of information for next year’s players.
Davis has been at Bluestem High School working his yearly satellite camp tour, and today he will be at Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville for another elite camp. Neosho’s elite camp will be this Saturday at the college, and will include all interested student-athlete basketball players slated to graduate between 2022 and 2025.
“It’s a full day of what it’s like to be a college basketball player here at Neosho,” Davis said. “We want to see the best talent in southeast Kansas and in the four-state area.”
