ROBERT MAGOBET
Protective junior college baseball and softball gear is on the horizon.
The NJCAA on Dec. 28 announced a new partnership with Force3 Pro Gear slated to become the new official supplier of baseball and softball protective equipment and catchers’ masks. Force3 intends to present the most protective and highest-quality products in an effort to put the safety and well-being of the student-athletes first.
Valuing its involvement with two-year colleges, former student-athlete of Chipola College and catcher for the Atlanta Braves, Tyler Flowers was a first in MLB history to wear the Defender Mask. Flowers is the one who helped grow the Force3 Pro Gear line.
“This partnership is especially meaningful for me,” Flowers said on the NJCAA website. “When I played for Chipola, nothing like this was available. This mask is a game-changer with its patented Shock Suspension System technology. I have seen firsthand where a catcher or umpire should have been knocked out of a game, injured and sidelined for a month, but were not because they were wearing a Force3 mask. There’s no reason not to have this for every catcher at every level.”
Force3’s goal is to revolutionize the role of the mask, gear and gloves for student-athletes’ playing careers to continue success.
“We’re extremely excited and proud to partner with the NJCAA for both baseball and softball,” Force3 Pro Gear President Jason Klein said in a statement. “We’re even more excited for the student-athletes who will benefit from a health and safety standpoint with our patented technologies. Our Defender Mask has an unmatched proven safety track record through the highest levels of baseball. It is no wonder more catchers, teams and leagues are turning to Force3 to keep their players safe and on the field. The NJCAA should be commended for recognizing this, putting their student-athletes health and well-being first.”
Thanks to the agreement in place, Force3 will work with junior college athletic programs, issuing precautionary standards through the equipment, including significantly reducing concussions and traumas.
“The NJCAA is always looking for innovative ways to increase safety and minimize injury across its sports,” NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said.
Force3 Pro Gear was founded in 2016 in Milford, Conn. The mission of the company is to “end concussion and other sports injuries and extend the areas of athletes and officials by revolutionizing their protective equipment.”
With a patented shock Suspension System, the Defender Mask “protects more big league catchers than any other brand.”
