The Neosho County Panthers ran away with a 104-66 win over the junior varsity squad from the Friends University Falcons here inside Panther Gymnasium on Friday.
After a pair of losses to Kansas Wesleyan and Barton due to lackluster shooting, Neosho County has now bounced back to back-to-back wins posting 100-plus points.
The Falcons tried to keep things close early on, before the Panthers opened up a 27-2 run midway through the first half. The Neosho County men widened the margin to 54-24 by halftime.
The Panthers took off on a 20-6 run to open the second half, before the Falcons reigned things in. After a starkly uneven first half, Friends kept the second half to a 50-42 scoring margin in favor of Neosho County.
The Panthers shot a stellar 59.7 percent from the floor, including dropping 10-of-20 from the three point line.
Freshman guard Dariq Williams was back at the head of the Panther offense, dropping in a team-high 14 points and three assists. It was far from a one-man show, however, as 10 different Panthers posted eight-plus points.
Freshman forward Peter Obeng had 11 points and five rebounds and sophomore forward Jamarion Butler, sophomore guard Shaun Holmes, freshman guard Jamari Robinson and freshman forward Davion Lewis tallied 10 points each.
Sophomore guard Derrick Wiley had five rebounds and four assists to go along with his nine points, while sophomore guard Michael Odingo and freshman forward Jordan Willis had nine of their own.
Up Next
With the runaway victory, the Panthers moved to 3-2 on the young season. The Neosho County men have a busy week of three games ahead, starting today as they host the State Fair Roadrunners (1-5).
Box Score
Friends - 24 42 — 66
Neosho - 54 50 — 104
Scoring: Dariq Williams 14, Peter Obeng 11, Jamarion Butler 10, Davion Lewis 10, Shaun Holmes 10, Jamari Robinson 10, Derrick Wiley 9, Michael Odingo 9, Jordan Willis 9, Alexander Norris 8, Jaaron Harriott 4
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.