Eighth grader Camden Cation heaves the shot put during the Rocket Invitational Track Meet earlier this season.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PARSONS — The Royster track and field team wrapped up its season at the Parsons Middle School Invitational on Thursday. Multiple Rockets broke school records at the meet and the team picked up nine event wins.

Eight grader Easton Colborn took down his second record of the season, this time in the 800m. Formerly a time of 2:20.09 set by 2015 Chanute high school graduate Colton Erickson, Colborn notched the mark with a 2:19.86 in the half-mile.

Also on the eight grade boy’s side, Camden Cation broke the discus record. Formerly 125’-11” set by Chanute high school junior Bryan Jackett, Cation posted a distance of 126’-4” for the new record.

Cation would hold that record for less than a minute, as Kris Harding stepped up and threw a mark of 136’-4” to claim the top spot.

RESULTS

7th Grade Girls

High Jump: 3rd - Leah Burnett (4’-2”)

Shot Put: 3rd - Raegan Dutro (29’-0”)

Discus: 1st - Raegan Dutro (65’-10”)

100m: 6th - Paeton Ellis (15.46)

100m Hurdles: 2nd - Mylee Miller (19.90)

4x100m Relay: 4th (1:02.25)

4x200m Relay: 2nd (2:14.81)

400m: 3rd - Paeton Ellis (1:11.68)

4x400m Relay: 3rd (5:18.15)

800m: 3rd - Marlee Brown (3:13.79) 4th - Leah Burnett (3:17.81)

1600m: 2nd - Marlee Brown (6:58.62)

8th Grade Girls

High Jump: 4th - Josey Henson (4’-0”)

Discus: 6th - Rhylee Thompson (64’-2”)

100m: 4th - Shamirra Rice (14.47) 6th - Jacee Gilmore (14.82)

100m Hurdles: 4th - Josey Harris (19.50)

4x100m Relay: 2nd (56.20)

200m: 3rd - Ellie Lentz (30.07) 5th - Shamirra Rice (31.47)

4x200m Relay: 1st (1:59.46)

400m: 3rd - Addy Hughes (1:09.11)

4x400m Relay: 4th (4:52.60)

800m: 2nd - Josey Harris (2:54.77) 4th - Marie Wright (3:01.27)

1600m: 5th - Jarynn Hockett (7:28.64)

7th Grade Boys

Long Jump: 2nd - Jalen Duncan (17’-11”) 5th - Joshua Schoenhofer (15’-2”) 6th - Daniel Stanley (14’-5”)

High Jump: 1st - Jalen Duncan (5’-8”)

Shot Put: 1st - Joshua Schoenhofer (29’-5”)

100m: 2nd - Jalen Duncan (12.93)

100m Hurdles: 1st - Jalen Duncan (16.89) 5th - Daniel Stanley (19.88)

200m: 4th - Joshua Schoenhofer (29.40)

4x200m Relay: 4th (2:06.81)

4x400m Relay: 3rd

800m: 1st - Tucker Applegate (2:40.21) 2nd - Warrick Olson (2:46.20)

1600m: 2nd - Tucker Applegate (5:35.52) 5th - Mason Greve (5:55.10)

3200m: 4th - Thomas Cash (14:02.80)

8th Grade Boys

Long Jump: 2nd - Easton Colborn (17’-11”)

High Jump: 1st - Easton Colborn (5’-2”) 6th - Jackson Osborn (4’-4”)

Shot Put: 4th - Brady Alonzo (37’-1”) 5th - Camden Cation (32’-11”)

Discus: 1st - Kris Harding (136’-4”) 2nd - Camden Cation (126’-1”) 3rd - Brady Alonzo (114’-11”)

100m: 4th - Kaanin Pontious (13.66)

200m: 2nd - Kaanin Pontious (27.49)

4x200m Relay: 2nd (1:50.67)

4x400m Relay: 6th

800m: 1st - Easton Colborn (2:19.86) 2nd - Tyler Rowden (2:40.16) 6th - Tristen Willard

1600m: 3rd - Tyler Rowden (5:50.88) 6th - Jacob Akers (6:35.48)

