ROBERT MAGOBET
After a long road to recovery, Chanute High School quarterback Eric Erbe is rounding back into form over the summer. He also recently attended camp at the University of Oklahoma, one of the top football programs in the US.
Last season, Erbe sustained a right shoulder injury early on, missing the remainder of the season. Since then, he has rehabbed, healed, played multiple high school sports, and is now participating in various camps to better himself as a player.
Two weekends ago, Erbe, along with other nationwide position players, were at the center of the Lincoln Riley Football Camp at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Just before the camp started, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley gave hundreds of high school athletes from across the nation a pep talk about hard work and dedication.
Erbe said the speech from one of the top college coaches in the nation eased his nerves.
“It definitely helped us all and it got me relaxed to take all the coaching in,” Erbe said.
Erbe received an invitation to attend about two months ago. The Oklahoma-based camp was centered on the Sooners program getting a look at the talent. And while there was a little learning involved, the majority of the camp was for OU to see what players could contribute and what they already knew from previous training.
Erbe and his counterparts participated in a 40-yard dash before throwing passes in two-step, three-step and five-step drops to receivers in various route combinations.
Chanute’s quarterback said the camp made him a better player.
“It kind of helped me realize the high-level player that I need to be to go play Division I,” Erbe said. “I just know I have to work harder for the Division I level.”
More was taught than just small nuances at the quarterback position. Erbe said he was enlightened about the value of high grades, social media posts, and character, as all three of those lessons are pertinent to college sports recruiting.
From a high school football standpoint, Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said he was thrilled about Erbe’s persistence.
“I think it’s awesome that Eric takes every opportunity he can to make himself better,” Frazell said. “He is a very driven kid and wants to be great and he puts in the time to achieve those goals. It says a lot about him as a person to go the extra mile and give himself every opportunity to excel when the season arrives.”
Erbe said he will continue to develop at numerous football camps as well as go to weightlifting at CHS and work with the current crop of Blue Comet receivers. This weekend, Erbe will showcase his skills at the Shrine Bowl combine.
Before Erbe went down last September, he went 6-for-13 for 84 yards and a touchdown. In the small sample size, he also had the team’s best quarterback rating at 93.
