ROBERT MAGOBET
ARKANSAS CITY – Neosho baseball almost rebounded versus Cowley, one of the top teams in the nation in Game 1 Sunday on the road.
With the score all tied up at 2-2 with an out and a man on first in the bottom of the seventh, starting NCCC freshman right-handed pitcher Owen Chaffin delivered a pitch. But Cowley’s Janson Reeder hit an RBI-double to bring home Bryce Madron, which promptly ended the game at 3-2 Cowley. NCCC has now lost five in a row.
“The entire weekend can be summed up as we should’ve won three of the four but did not execute well enough to do that,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “When we walked people, we’d have an error right behind it and then gave up a huge hit.”
On a six-hit day for NCCC to Cowley’s seven, sophomore shortstop Daegan Brady went 2 for 4, including a double. Sophomore left fielder Andrew Brautman, freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin, freshman catcher Ivan Witt, and freshman first baseman Luke Burk each racked up a hit. Lundgrin had a double.
Brady struck first after doubling. Brautman and Miller would then strike out and Thrasher reached second on an error by Cowley shortstop David Herring, which allowed Brady to score the first run. Lundgrin then doubled, but with Thrasher on third, Cowley’s Grant Adler struck out Witt looking to end the inning. NCCC scored a run on two hits in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the second, Cowley shortstop David Herring stroked an RBI-double to bring home Gus Freeman, who walked earlier in the inning.
The Panthers in the top of the fourth got a hold of Adler once again after Witt singled and advanced Lundgrin to third, who reached earlier on a fielder’s choice. Freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers grounded out, but brought home Lundgrin to give NCCC the 2-1 lead. Adler then struck out Burk looking with Witt on second, which ended the inning.
Cowley tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth following a Madron RBI-single, which scored Trey Degarmo, who had singled. Cowley scored a run on three hits in the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Cowley replaced starting pitcher Adler with reliever Miguel Fulgencio, who went on to strike out Lundgrin, Witt and Wiemers to end the inning. Witt and Wiemers both struck out looking.
The last time NCCC had a chance to score was in the top of the seventh, but freshman second baseman Jordon Helm grounded out into a 1-4-3 double play and Brautman grounded out after Brady singled.
The seventh ended with a Cowley celebration at home plate after Madron scored to win the game.
Chaffin happened to be the pitching casualty at the time. In the game, he struck out four, walked five, and allowed three earned runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Chaffin is now 2-2 on the year.
Cowley’s starting pitcher Adler struck out 10, walked two, and allowed one earned run and five hits in 5 innings pitched. Fulgencio struck out three and allowed one hit and no earned runs in 2 innings.
Game 2
The Panthers blew a 10-1 lead and ultimately lost 13-12 in Game 2 to drop to .500 on the year.
NCCC was up by as much as 10-1 in the top of the fourth thanks to seven runs on five hits. The inning was highlighted by Brautman’s three-run triple – his third of the year – and Lundgrin’s RBI-double as well as Witt’s two-run single.
But NCCC freshman starting pitcher Drake LaRoche gave up three hits and the NCCC defense committed three errors in the fourth inning. Cowley’s designated hitter Dalton Smith had an RBI-double and eventually scored an unearned run, which added to a total of five unearned runs in the inning. Cowley had six runs on three hits in the inning.
Brautman in the top of the fifth smoked his third solo shot of the year, bringing the score to 11-7 NCCC. But Cowley would go on to score six of the seven runs in the final innings.
Up 12-10 in the bottom of the ninth, NCCC was in a closing situation. NCCC right-handed pitcher Colten Nelson went to the mound for sophomore right-handed pitcher Nathan Hungate. Nelson baited Cowley into two groundouts. With two outs and one more out to go to close the game, Nelson gave up a Freeman single, a two-run triple to Herring, which tied the game at 12, a walk, and a wild pitch that led to Herring scoring the walk-off run.
It was the second straight walk-off loss for NCCC.
“We had leads in both games (Sunday) and should’ve won both of them, but we couldn’t close it down,” Murry said. “Very frustrating weekend.”
On a 12-hit day by Neosho to Cowley’s nine, Brautman went 4 for 6 with five RBIs with a single, a double, a three-run triple, and a homerun. Lundgrin was 1 for 3 with a double and two ribbies, Witt hit 1 for 4 with two RBIs and freshman centerfielder Jack Cosper registered a 2-for-5 day with an RBI, including a double and his first solo jack of the year. Brady also had a double.
Neosho used six pitchers on the day. But it was Nelson who took the loss after that crucial inning, giving up two walks, three earned runs, and two hits in 2/3 inning.
Helping the NJCAA Division I No. 9 team in the country to its 12th win in a row, Smith went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Isaac Stebens, one of seven pitchers used in the game, took the win after striking out one, walking three, and giving up one earned run and one hit in 2 innings pitched.
NCCC (10-10, 5-7) played Butler on Tuesday at home. The Panthers’ next games will be a doubleheader versus Labette Community College Thursday at 1 and 3 pm in Parsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.