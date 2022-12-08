Altoona MBB @ Melvern 12.6.22 - Jacob Meigs

Altoona-Midway junior Jacob Meigs (45) rejects a shot attempt by a Marais des Cygnes Valley opponent during opening round action of the Valley Tip-Off Classic Tuesday at Melvern. The Jets won the contest, 49-31.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

MELVERN – The Altoona-Midway High School boys posted their first win of the young season in impressive fashion here Tuesday night, defeating host Marais des Cygnes Valley 49-31 in opening round action of the Valley Tip-Off Classic.

Marais des Cygnes Valley was victorious in the girls’ contest, posting a 62-12 decision over the Jets.

Altoona WBB @ Melvern 12.6.22 - Summer Raymond

Altoona-Midway junior Summer Raymond (13) goes up on the baseline for a shot attempt during first-round action of the Valley Tip-Off Classic Tuesday at Melvern. The host Marais des Cygnes Valley girls won the game, 62-12.

