FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Blue Comets now lead the Southeast Kansas League girls golf standings after bringing home a team championship from Tuesday’s league-designated meet in Fort Scott. All four Chanute golfers finished in the top 10.

“Whenever you can get four scores in the top 10 individuals, that gives you a great chance of having team success,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “I'm proud of how the girls handled the tournament today, but they also admitted that they can play better. That is our goal moving forward; continued improvement throughout the season. If we can do that, we will be in a good place when it comes to league and postseason honors.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments