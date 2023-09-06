FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Blue Comets now lead the Southeast Kansas League girls golf standings after bringing home a team championship from Tuesday’s league-designated meet in Fort Scott. All four Chanute golfers finished in the top 10.
“Whenever you can get four scores in the top 10 individuals, that gives you a great chance of having team success,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “I'm proud of how the girls handled the tournament today, but they also admitted that they can play better. That is our goal moving forward; continued improvement throughout the season. If we can do that, we will be in a good place when it comes to league and postseason honors.”
Three of the four golfers also recorded their lowest 18-hole tournament scores, something Ewert said was no easy task on a hot, dry day at the challenging Woodland Hills Golf Course.
“Woodland Hills is a very challenging course. It is first and foremost a very long walking 18 holes, especially for our first 18-hole tournament of the year,” Ewert said. “We went into the tournament with a pretty productive warm up session on the range here in Chanute.”
That range session paid dividends, as sophomore Delaney Hastings was able to card scores of 48 on both the front and back-nine to finish in third place.
Sophomore Rainey Carter had the lowest score on nine for Chanute, posting a 47 on the front en route to a fourth place finish with a score of 97.
Sophomore Maddie Kepley scored two 51’s for seventh place, and sophomore Layla Reineck rounded out the Chanute roster in ninth place.
“Going into this tournament, our conversations centered around the fact that this course offers a lot of visuals that are distracting; lateral hazards on both sides of the fairway with thick woods, narrow windows to hit through, ponds and ditches that bisect the fairway, and greens that offer a pretty severe slope,” Ewert said.
“Additionally, with the dry conditions, it can be difficult to get balls to stop on the green and fairway both,” he continued. “Our goal was to keep things in the fairway and to hit to specific targets, not necessarily attack greens. For the most part, our girls were able to do that with some success.”
Due to illness, senior Emma Waltermire was unable to play Tuesday’s tournament. Although it added pressure to the younger golfers on the squad, Ewert was pleased with their performance sans Waltermire.
“The four sophomores stepped up with the added pressure of knowing each of their scores would have to count towards our league score,” he said.
Violet Robins of Independence shot a pair of 46’s to take home the individual title.
Up Next
The Blue Comets are set to travel to the Caney Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 11 for a tournament hosted by the Caney Valley Bullpups.
Results
3rd - Delaney Hastings (96)
7th - Maddie Kepley (102)
9th - Layla Reinecke (105)
Team Scores: Chanute 400, Independence 407, Pittsburg 441, Labette County 518, Fort Scott 349 (3), Jayhawk-Linn 206 (2), Coffeyville 223 (2), Parsons 127 (1)
