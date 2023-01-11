McLOUTH — The Chanute High School Powerlifting team kicked off the 2023 season at McLouth High School on Sunday. Multiple lifters earned top spots in events, and Ethan Cranor set a pair of records en route to a first place finish in his division.

Cranor highlighted the Blue Comets’ performances at the meet, hoisting McLouth school records in the bench (305 pounds) and squat (425 pounds) on his way to first overall in the 165-pound division.

