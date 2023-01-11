McLOUTH — The Chanute High School Powerlifting team kicked off the 2023 season at McLouth High School on Sunday. Multiple lifters earned top spots in events, and Ethan Cranor set a pair of records en route to a first place finish in his division.
Cranor highlighted the Blue Comets’ performances at the meet, hoisting McLouth school records in the bench (305 pounds) and squat (425 pounds) on his way to first overall in the 165-pound division.
Heath Rouselle topped the bench competition at 140 pounds, Ethan Winn was first in clean at 156 pounds and Taven Dewey claimed first in squat at 181 pounds on the boys side, and Brooklyn Espe grabbed first place in bench at 105 pounds on the girls side.
The Chanute boys finished third out of 21 teams, while the girls finished eighth out of 20 teams.
Up Next
The Blue Comets are back in action this Sunday in Fort Scott.
Results
Men
132: 5th - Christian Hare (6th bench, 5th squat, 4th clean)
140: 3rd - Heath Rouselle (1st bench, 4th squat, 5th clean)
156: 5th - Ethan Winn (7th bench, 8th squat, 1st clean)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st squat, 7th clean)
173: 7th - Kayl Allen (12th bench, 9th squat, 9th clean)
181: 3rd - Taven Dewey (8th bench, 1st squat, 2nd clean)
HWT: 9th - Landon Oliver (11th bench, 5th squat, DNP clean)
Women
105: 3rd - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, 7th squat, 2nd clean)
123: 6th - Stephenie Ripple (2nd bench, 6th squat, 13th clean)
132: 4th - Avery Dean (7th bench, 4th squat, 9th clean) 18th - Mattison Morgan (17th bench, 18th squat, 16th clean)
PWT: 16th - Emalie Whitcomb (8th bench, 15th squat, 23rd clean) 18th - Rhylee Thompson (11th bench, 20th squat, 18th clean) 21st - Haley Hindman (14th bench, 17th squat, DNP clean)
JV Men
123: 5th - Chance Sheets (4th bench, DNP squat, 2nd clean)
156: 8th - Owen Rousselle (6th bench, 14th squat, 2nd clean)
HWT: 20th - Justin Leech (7th bench, DNP squat, 6th clean)
