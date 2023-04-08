NCCC BASE vs Butler 4.3.23 - Brooks Miller
Ben Smith | Contributed

ARKANSAS CITY — The Neosho County Panthers were swept by the Cowley Tigers in Kansas Jayhawk Conference baseball action on Thursday.

Sophomores RHP Brady Pacha and LHP Jorey Faber took losses on the mound as Neosho’s starters, each tossing five innings. Sophomores RHP Keegan McDonald and RHP Jake Beckmann and freshmen RHP James Brennan and LHP Derek Rockers each tossed an inning in relief.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments