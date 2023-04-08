ARKANSAS CITY — The Neosho County Panthers were swept by the Cowley Tigers in Kansas Jayhawk Conference baseball action on Thursday.
Sophomores RHP Brady Pacha and LHP Jorey Faber took losses on the mound as Neosho’s starters, each tossing five innings. Sophomores RHP Keegan McDonald and RHP Jake Beckmann and freshmen RHP James Brennan and LHP Derek Rockers each tossed an inning in relief.
Freshman outfielder Brenden Fry went 3-for-4 in game two and sophomore infielder Brooks Miller had a hit in each game to lead the Panther offense.
Up Next
Neosho County (24-9, 9-5 KJCCC) is back at home today for another double header with the Cowley Tigers (21-11, 15-3 KJCCC) starting at 1 pm.
Game 1
Neosho: 000 000 2 - 2 1 1
Cowley: 001 020 X - 3 5 1
Notes: Alex Urlaub 1 R; Brooks Miller 1 H, 1 R; Kam Koester 1 RBI; Davan Brady 1 RBI; Brady Pacha L (4-2) 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 4 BB; Jake Beckmann 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
Game 2
Neosho: 100 000 010 - 2 6 1
Cowley: 110 030 01X - 6 8 0
Notes: Austin Oldham 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Lucas Pringle 1 H; Brooks Miller 1 H, Luke Westerman 1 R; Brenden Fry 3 H, 1 RBI; Jorey Faber L (3-2) 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 3 K, 4 BB; James Brennan 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB; Derek Rockers 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB; Keegan McDonald 1.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB
