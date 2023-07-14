Cordell Tinch Celebration

Pittsburg State hurdler Cordell Tinch, center, reacting after competing against British hurdler Tade Ojora of USC, left, and Louis Rollins in the 110m hurdles final at the Arkansas Grand Prix athletics event in Fayetteville, Ark. on June 23.

 Shawn Price | Pittsburg State Athletics

Just seven months ago, the hurdler with the fastest time in the world this season wasn't even hurdling at all. Cordell Tinch was selling the latest versions of cell phones and watches at a store in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 22-year-old was just waiting to unlock the newest version of himself after a three-year hiatus and a training schedule that included nothing more than an occasional pickup basketball game.

Cordell Tinch Hurdle

