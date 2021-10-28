JARED McMASTERS
With the SEK League crown in tow, the Chanute Blue Comets are turning their attention toward the playoffs.
Riding a seven-game win streak, the No. 2 Blue Comets (7-1) host the No. 15 Bonner Springs Braves (1-7) on Friday night in the first round of the KSHSAA 4A State Football Championships.
Quarterback Eric Erbe and running back Ty Leedy have the opportunity to pick apart one of Class 4A’s worst defenses to build some postseason momentum.
The Braves have shown an ability to force turnovers with six interceptions and three fumble recoveries this year, but they’ve struggled to stop their opponents from lighting up the scoreboard.
Every team that’s faced Bonner Springs this season has scored at least 29 points, capped off by a 54-6 drubbing by Spring Hill.
Between matchups against two Class 5A schools and a few of the top 4A offenses in Eudora and Piper, there’s no question the Braves’ defense hasn’t had the easiest schedule.
But honing the ground game has been the consistent theme for opposing offenses who faced the Braves.
Through its first seven games of the season, Bonner Springs allowed roughly four times as many yards against the run compared to through the air at 1,955 and 493.
With Leedy in the backfield, this matchup is perfectly orchestrated for Chanute head coach Clete Frazell to capitalize on his running back’s stellar season.
Leedy amassed 859 rushing yards on 8.5 yards per carry this season to go with 18 rushing touchdowns. In several of Chanute’s blowout victories, he didn’t see much action in the second halves of games.
Along with Leedy, the Blue Comets’ list of backfield options runs deep.
When backup running back Jackson Coombs gets the ball, he’s carried it at a clip of 5.4 yards per carry.
Frazell has proven he isn’t afraid to also turn to Kaiden Seamster, whose larger frame and athleticism make him capable of a breakout carry — like his long score against Ulysses — at any time.
Seamster, along with other two-way players like Kam Koester and Shan Williams Jr., will also be on the lookout for key plays on defense as well.
The Braves have only attempted 20 or more passes in one game this year, but they’ve given away nine interceptions, including five in their last two games.
That trio of Chanute defensive backs has combined for seven of the Blue Comets’ 12 picks on a defense that holds opponents to 119 yards per game.
If the Blue Comets roll to their eighth consecutive win against the Braves, they will play the winner of the Bishop Miege-Tonganoxie game on Friday, Nov. 5.
