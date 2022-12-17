The Chanute Blue Comets are now amidst a three-game skid as the Fort Scott Tigers ran away with a 53-32 win in Southeast Kansas League play here Friday.
“Overall we turned the ball over way too much tonight,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “When you play good teams, you have to make sure you take advantage of every opportunity and you can’t give it away 25 times.”
Chanute fell behind 12-6 in the first quarter, but held steady for a 21-15 halftime score. Although the Blue Comets shot 37 percent from the floor and held Fort Scott’s leading scorer to six points, the 25 turnovers and general sloppy play in the early goings allowed Fort Scott to jump ahead and stay ahead.
“The game plan was to take away their top threats, and I thought we did a great job of doing that.” Fox said, mentioning Fort Scott’s Keegan Yarick and Allie Brown. "Credit to them, they had some other kids — who haven’t been scoring — who stepped up and had some big games.”
Fox had determined which players to force shots out of via film, but those players knocked down those shots, as the Tigers finished with seven triples.
“I still think that was the better deal than letting Yarick get going,” Fox said. “We know what she’s capable of doing, and I thought Peyton did a good job of containing her.”
Junior point guard Peyton Shields was the engine for Chanute on the night. Although she scored a team-high nine points, four assists, three rebounds and endless hustle were her true highlights in the matchup.
“The offense runs through her. When she’s playing well, we’re all playing well,” Fox said of Shields. “I thought she did a good job of taking the opportunities when they were there and making plays for others when they weren't.”
A 20-point third quarter allowed the Tigers to put the game on lock with eight minutes to play. Chanute had highlights from beyond the arc, knocking down 5-of-14 triples, but could not keep the momentum rolling at any point.
“It was good to see some of our other girls step up and knock down some shots. Last year we didn’t make a whole lot, so seeing the ball go in the hole will give the girls confidence as we head into the second semester,” Fox said.
The Blue Comets combined for four blocked shots, contesting countless Fort Scott bucket attempts across the evening. Fox attributed a lot of this effort to junior forward Kierny Follmer’s newfound strength and confidence in the block. Follmer finished the game with seven points and a pair of rebounds to go with her block.
Junior forward Jaye Smith had four points to go with three rebounds, and senior guards Preston Keating and Tyra Bogle and junior guards Kelsey Haviland and Kynleigh Chard went for three points each.
“Kynleigh came in for some good minutes and really played her but off. So did the Haviland twins,” Fox said.
The loss moves Chanute to 0-3 on the year and 0-1 in league play, while Fort Scott is poised for a league title with a 5-0 record thus far.
Up Next
With action all wrapped up for 2022, the Blue Comets are on a break until Jan. 3 when they are set to travel to Altamont to face off with the Labette County Grizzlies (1-4).
“We have to take better care of the basketball. We’ve had over 20 turnovers per game, we have to cut that in half if we want to compete with anyone that’s good,” Fox said.
Finding stops and tightening up the defense will also be a focus for Fox and his crew.
“If we can focus and hammer on those two things,” he said, “that will go a long way toward us finding success in the second half.”
Box Score
Ft. Scott 12 9 20 12 — 53
Chanute 6 9 11 6 — 32
Scoring
Fort Scott: Ellie Smith 19, Allie Brown 13, McKenzie Murphy 8, Keegan Yarick 6, Kylee Comstock 4, Jescie Comstock 3
Chanute: Peyton Shields 9, Kierny Follmer 7, Jaye Smith 4, Preston Keating 3, Kelsey Haviland 3, Kynleigh Chard 3, Tyra Bogle 3
