Chanute WBB vs Fort Scott 12.16.22 - Peyton Shields

Chanute junior guard Peyton Shields (4) drives the lane during Friday's matchup with Fort Scott.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets are now amidst a three-game skid as the Fort Scott Tigers ran away with a 53-32 win in Southeast Kansas League play here Friday.

“Overall we turned the ball over way too much tonight,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “When you play good teams, you have to make sure you take advantage of every opportunity and you can’t give it away 25 times.”

Chanute WBB vs Fort Scott 12.16.22 - Preston Keating

Chanute senior guard Preston Keating (5) dribbles at the top of the key during Friday's matchup with Fort Scott.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments