INDEPENDENCE — The Royster Middle School boys tennis team opened its season on Wednesday with a meet hosted by Independence. The Rockets had a strong first showing, with five players posting 1-1 records on the day.
“We are proud of this first meet and look forward to a great season," Royster coach Lance Burnett said.
Logan Bilby finished 1-1 as the lone Rocket in the singles draw.
The doubles squad of Thor Bogle and Nathan Guernsey and the duo of Drake Friederich and Gabe Robinson each went 1-1 on the day as well. Imerson Vaughan and Caiden Warriax also competed in the doubles draw.
Up Next
Royster returns to Independence on Tuesday for another meet.
