Royster BTEN @ Independence 3.29.23

The Royster Middle School boys tennis team poses after Wednesday’s meet in Independence. Pictured, left to right; front row: Thor Bogle, Nathan Guernsey, Caiden Warriax; back Row: coach Mendy Burnett, Logan Bilby, Drake Friederich, Gabe Robinson, Imerson Vaughan, coach Lance Burnett.

 Contributed photo

INDEPENDENCE — The Royster Middle School boys tennis team opened its season on Wednesday with a meet hosted by Independence. The Rockets had a strong first showing, with five players posting 1-1 records on the day.

“We are proud of this first meet and look forward to a great season," Royster coach Lance Burnett said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments