Chanute MBB vs Fort Scott 12.16.22 - Elliott Stephenson

Chanute sophomore forward Elliot Stephenson (35) takes off toward the basket amidst a fastbreak during Friday's win over Fort Scott.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

Spoiling a furious comeback bid, the Chanute Blue Comets kept their perfect record intact with a 45-41 victory over the visiting Fort Scott Tigers Friday night. 

Chanute (3-0) ran out to fast start, but watched as a double-digit advantage evaporated for a second consecutive contest. 

