Spoiling a furious comeback bid, the Chanute Blue Comets kept their perfect record intact with a 45-41 victory over the visiting Fort Scott Tigers Friday night.
Chanute (3-0) ran out to fast start, but watched as a double-digit advantage evaporated for a second consecutive contest.
Again clicking on all cylinders in the first half, the Blue Comets built a 16-6 first quarter lead, padding their cushion via Lars Koester's triple from the top of the key with 4:48 remaining in the first half — en route to a commanding 33-16 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Chanute found it difficult to score against the Tigers' 2-3 zone defense, featuring 6-foot-6 post players Rocco Loffredo and Marquinn Johnson. Johnson's offensive rebound and lay-in with 40 seconds remaining in the third capped a 14-3 run as the Tigers whittled the deficit to six entering the fourth.
The Blue Comets' extended offensive drought continued into the fourth. Dierks Kegler's 3-ball capped off an extended 20-3 blitz, evening the contest at 36-36 with 5:16 remaining in regulation.
A Kaiden Seamster steal led to Eliot Stephenson's fastbreak bucket, putting the Blue Comets on top 38-36 near the midpoint of the frame. A pivotal play came with 2:35 showing on the clock, as Seamster drove the right baseline and dished to a wide-open Parker Henson in the left corner. Henson let it fly, burying the three — stretching the lead to five.
Fort Scott ended its mini-offensive drought courtesy of Diegler’s free throws, trimming the deficit to 41-38 with 1:34 remaining.
Cradling a 3-point lead, Koester penetrated from the perimeter and kicked to Henson on the left wing, as the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter proceeded to drill the 3. Henson’s heroics with 1:01 on the clock handed the Blue Comets a two possession advantage, and ultimately sealed the victory.
Chanute head coach Devin Crabtree said that he anticipated Fort Scott would heavily utilize a 2-3 zone defense, but that they spent much of the first half playing man-to-man. Crabtree added that Fort Scott’s switch to a zone sparked its second half run.
“They switched up what they were doing and went to a zone. That was the biggest difference,” Crabtree said.
With their inability to penetrate into Fort Scott’s length in the paint, Crabtree said the plan to bust Fort Scott’s zone was to play inside-out while looking to the perimeter for open 3-point looks.
“We just didn’t make the plays against their zone, but when it mattered late, we did,” he said.
Crabtree said that his club has not faced much zone defense this season.
“We knew that coming into this game we would see a lot for sure,” he said, adding that Fort Scott’s zone was the focus of their game-plan. “That’s what we worked all week.”
Crabtree said he was impressed with his squad’s first half defensive performance.
“We were really good again in the first half. But as soon as we switched sides, not as much,” he said.
Crabtree posited that the Blue Comets’ energy was sapped.
“When things are going well on one side of the ball it’s usually going pretty well on the other side,” he said. “We just kind of lost that energy and let them get going a little bit. But we battled back and stopped the run.”
As he also stated after last week’s narrow victory over Ottawa, Crabtree was pleased that his squad was able to avert another opponent’s furious comeback bid.
The guys sticking to the game-plan and executing toward the end of the game was huge — and I’m really excited about that.”
Despite his desire to chew more clock, Crabtree said he was okay with Henson’s three-point attempts while leading late.
“It’s about letting those guys make plays. We try to let them play and have some freedom,” Crabtree said. “I probably would have (preferred) that we ran out more clock if we could,” he said. “But when a guy who shoots it as well as Parker does is wide-open — it changes the game if he hits it.”
The Blue Comets knocked down a robust 8-of-18 3-points attempts, shooting 44 percent from long-range on the night. Despite the outside shooting success, the Blue Comets need to make inside scoring more a focal point, Crabtree noted.
“We need to work on how we’re going to get the ball into the paint, the interior,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for us because we’re going to be smaller most weeks. We’ll continue to work on that and find a way to attack it in practice.”
Crabtree said that he was impressed with Duncan Jordan’s performance, as the junior guard was thrust into a starting role. The turn of events transpired quickly, as starting guard Parker Manly was ruled out just prior to tip-off due to an illness. Duncan concluded with 10 points, knocking down 3-of-8 3-point attempts.
“Jordan stepped into a starting role tonight, hit some shots and played a really good game. I was really excited to see that,” he said. “Parker is a really important piece to our team. He’s a spark plug, a leader and energy guy. So we needed that role to be filled and he did a job.”
Crabtree also lauded the play of several others.
“I thought Rhett (Smith) was really good defensively again and Lars (Koester) did some really good things for us,” he said.
Additionally, Crabtree lavished Seamster with praise for his late-game playmaking abilities. Normally in the starting rotation, Seamster came off the bench against Fort Scott.
“Kaiden had some assists that were huge — like that one late to Parker,” Crabtree said.
Up Next
Chanute is idle until Jan. 3, when they return to the hardwood for an SEK League road matchup with the Labette County Grizzlies.
Crabtree provided an evaluation of his squad through three games.
“We’re really guarding well, especially in the first half. But we have to figure out how to put two halves together,” he said. “But the guys are doing a great job and really playing together.”
Box Score
Fort Scott 6 10 14 11 --- 41
Chanute 16 17 3 9 --- 45
Scoring
Fort Scott: Dierks Kegler 11, Rocco Loffredo 10, Spencer Goldston 8, Marquinn Johnson 8, Kanin Brown 3, Colton Rogers 1
Chanute: Lars Koester 11, Jordan Duncan 10, Parker Henson 9, Elliott Stephenson 7, Rhett Smith 3, Kris Harding 3, Brax Peter 2
