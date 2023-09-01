The Chanute Youth Football Club updated its 2023 schedules earlier this week for the 3rd/4th grade and 5th/6th grade leagues.
The CYFC asks all players to meet at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 1 for the first Chanute High School home football game. Wear Blue Comet colors.
The CYFC also asks for all players to walk in the Artist Alley parade on Saturday, Sept. 30. Wear jerseys and meet coaches at Katy Park at 11 a.m.
Team pictures are set for Saturday, Oct. 7.
Schedule
9/1: 6 p.m. - CHS football game
9/9: 6 p.m. - Byerly vs. Washburn (3/4); 7:15 p.m. - Rouselle vs. Engleman (5/6)
9/16: 8 a.m. - Byerly vs. Iola (3/4); 9:15 a.m. - Rouselle vs. Nash (5/6); 10:30 a.m. - Dean vs. Humboldt (5/6); 11:45 a.m. - Washburn vs. Humboldt (3/4)
9/23: 4:45 p.m. - Byerly vs. Humboldt (3/4); 6 p.m. - Washburn vs. Iola (3/4); 7:15 p.m. - Nash vs. Dean (5/6)
9/30: 11 a.m. - Artist Alley Parade
10/1: 1 p.m. - Iola vs. Humboldt (3/4); 2:15 p.m. - Dean vs. Rouselle (5/6); 3:30 p.m. - Engleman vs. Humboldt (5/6)
10/7: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Team photos
10/8: 1 p.m. - Byerly vs. Iola (3/4); 2:15 p.m. - Rouselle vs. Humboldt (5/6); 3:30 p.m. - Nash vs. Engleman (5/6)
10/14: 8 a.m. - Washburn vs. Iola (3/4); 9:15 a.m. - Engleman vs. Dean (5/6); 10:30 a.m. - Nash vs. Humboldt (5/6); 11:45 a.m. - Byerly vs. Humboldt (3/4)
10/21: 6 p.m. - Washburn vs. Byerly (3/4); 7:15 p.m. - Two teams with best records (5/6)
