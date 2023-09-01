CYFC Summer Camp - July 11, 2023 - Clete Frazell

Chanute High School football head coach Clete Frazell talks the group of 65 youth during Tuesday's session of the Chanute Youth Football Summer Camp.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Youth Football Club updated its 2023 schedules earlier this week for the 3rd/4th grade and 5th/6th grade leagues.

The CYFC asks all players to meet at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 1 for the first Chanute High School home football game. Wear Blue Comet colors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments