JARED McMASTERS
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just two meets into the season, head coach Trey Bruton is already impressed with the progress his Neosho County Panthers cross country team is making.
The Panthers traveled to Joplin, Mo., Saturday for a race hosted by Missouri Southern, and the two biggest highlights for Neosho County were freshman Andrew Leck’s performance and the improvements several other racers made compared to Terry Masterson Twilight Classic from the beginning of September.
“I was excited about it,” Bruton said. “I think it was a pretty good step forward for us.”
Leading the way for the Panthers in the men’s 8K race, Leck averaged less than six minutes per mile for a time of 27:49.7 to earn 31st place out of the 136 runners who finished.
Bruton pointed out that he thought Leck probably could’ve finished even faster, but he had to deal with a piece of debris in one of his shoes for the first half of the race.
“He’ll really help our program and establish what we’re going for here,” Bruton said. “I’m excited that he’s a good team leader and everybody looks up to him even though he’s young. They’re trying to go after him a little bit while learning things from him.”
Along with Leck’s standout results for the Panthers, multiple runners on the women’s side wrapped up their events in quicker times over the weekend compared to the longer race at the beginning of the month.
Although this 5K women’s race at Missouri Southern was 564 feet longer than the 3-mile race a few weeks ago, Neosho County’s Emma Dodd finished over two minutes faster in Joplin, while Delsinay Pena and Karlena Spahn each shaved over 20 seconds off their times.
“I think it just comes down to how they’ve been working hard,” Bruton said. “Their determination has been a big factor for why they’ve dropped so much time. Hopefully, we’ll continue that going forward.”
Up Next
The Panthers will regroup before they travel to Emporia on Friday for a meet hosted by Emporia State.
