HUMBOLDT—With four starters from last season out the door thanks to graduation, the Humboldt high school volleyball team now looks to its depth charts to replenish lost offense heading into the 2022 season.
Humboldt put together a 30-9 record in 2021, the program’s first-ever 30-plus win season, and a 4-1 record in Tri-Valley League play to finish runner-up behind the Eureka Tornadoes.
After shrugging off a rough 2-3 showing in season-opening tournament fall, the Cubs dropped just five more matches, closing out the season winning nine straight matches en route to the sub-state finals. Although the squad gave it their all, the Tornadoes were once again too much as Humboldt finished runner-up behind Eureka in the state tournament qualifier.
Although the team lost a significant chunk of its core players, expectations among the Cubs remain high with goals of having another historic season.
During the offseason, the team gathered for weekly workouts as well as hosted a tournament at the Humboldt High School gym. The Cubs also trained with collegiate programs, bringing the Allen County volleyball team to town for a clinic and traveling to Manhattan for the Kansas State Volleyball team camp.
Entering his seventh year as the head coach of the volleyball team, Humboldt Activities Director Terry Meadows was happy with the 2021 season, and is optimistic about the upcoming campaign.
“I thought we played well last year. We had a lot of good, close matches that went in our favor,” Meadows said. “Our team was pretty young, and they still did pretty good coming in there. We had some good senior leadership as well, so there's some holes there that we're going to have to fill.”
These holes were left by middle hitter Anna Goforth and setter Kirstyn Murrow, who combined for over 400 kills and 100 aces last year. The loss of the deadly duo, as well as libero Kirsten Kobold and defensive specialist Brooklyn Ellis, will be felt throughout the season.
But, with a few personnel moves, Meadows is confident his team can replicate the success they found a year ago.
“About 50% of our offense left… but I think that if we move some of our returners around, we'll still get there,” Meadows said. “We have some girls stepping up into varsity play that are going to help us out quite a bit once they get familiar with our system. I think we'll be okay once we get going.”
The focus at the start of Humboldt’s season will most certainly be on rebuilding the offensive production. But, as is always the case with Meadows, serving will also be in the forefront of practices and gameplans.
“We're an aggressive serving team, so that helps us out in a lot of ways,” Meadows said. “We've got to get (the new girls) up to speed with how we serve and get them more confident with being on the court with the older girls.”
A slew of incoming freshman and returning sophomores are already being shepherded by a strong group of returning lettermen. The Cubs return a total of seven players with varsity experience, five of which had 30-plus sets played last season.
Upperclassmen returning include juniors Rylan Covey, Kenisyn Hottenstein, Kinley Tucker and Chanlynn Wrestler, as well as seniors Ella Lassman and Karley Wools.
“The older girls have done really well with welcoming the newer girls,” Meadows said. “It's nice to have the leaders that are going to welcome them. It doesn't always go that way, so it's nice that we've got a good group of girls this year.”
Also returning to the lineup having made a significant impact in 2021 is sophomore hitter Shelby Shaughnessy. During her freshman campaign, Shaughnessy posted 134 kills, 65 aces and a team-high 198 serving points.
“And I have some freshmen that might end up playing varsity,” Meadows continued. “We’ve got a couple junior varsity players that are going to step up into some new roles.”
With Kobold graduating and leaving a hole in the libero spot, incoming freshman Skyler Hottenstein is already making her bid to take on the role.
Covey and Wrestler both saw the court on a couple occasions last year, but Meadows expects them to be in the running for a starting spot in the coming weeks.
With as much offensive firepower as they can put together in the coming weeks, Humboldt is looking to knock-off the defending champs in the Eureka Tornadoes to claim the top spot in the Tri-Valley League. Their campaign to do so kicks-off on Saturday, August 27, when the Cubs travel north for the Wellsville Invitational.
2022 Schedule
8/27 - V @ Wellsville Invitational
8/27 - JV @ Iola
8/30 - V @ Colgan / Jayhawk Linn
9/6 - V vs. Neodesha / Oswego
9/10 - JV @ Moran Invitational
9/13 - V vs. Cherryvale / Baxter Springs
9/17 - V Humboldt Invitational
9/19 - JV vs. Crest / Moran
9/24 - V @ Burlington Invitational
9/26 - V vs. Erie* / Yates Center
10/4 - V vs. Caney* / Neodesha*
10/10 - JV Humboldt Invitational
10/11 - V @ Eureka* / Cherryvale*
10/15 - V @ Neodesha Invitational
10/18 - V @ Bluestem* / Fredonia*
10/22 - V @ Sub-State
10/28 - V @ State
* - Denotes Tri-Valley League matchups
