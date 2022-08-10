SubState 21 - Shelby Shaughnessy

Humboldt's then-freshman hitter Shelby Shaughnessy (14) spikes the ball past an Anderson County blocker during the Class 3A Sub-State tournament on Oct. 23, 2021.

 Jared McMasters | Tribune file photo

HUMBOLDT—With four starters from last season out the door thanks to graduation, the Humboldt high school volleyball team now looks to its depth charts to replenish lost offense heading into the 2022 season. 

Humboldt put together a 30-9 record in 2021, the program’s first-ever 30-plus win season, and a 4-1 record in Tri-Valley League play to finish runner-up behind the Eureka Tornadoes. 

