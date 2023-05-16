FREDONIA — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs descended upon Fredonia High School for the Tri-Valley League Track & Field Championships on Thursday.
The Humboldt girls finished third, while the boys came in fourth. The Erie boys notched a sixth place finish while the girls came in eighth.
Humboldt earned four golds on the night, three coming thanks to senior Peyton Wallace.
Wallace recorded personal-best times in the 800-meter and 3200-meter runs for first place finishes, while also earning gold in the 1600-meter run.
Erie did not claim any golds, but notched a trio of runner-up finishes on the boys side.
“We had a very good showing at the league track meet,” Erie head coach Eddie Kearns said. “We are a very young team and the coaching staff feels that our kids performed well.”
Senior Gavin Reissig high jumped to second place, freshman Tanner Strathe came in second place in the 1600-meter run and freshman Killian Hume did so in the 3200-meter run.
Eureka ran away with the girls title with 145 points, while Caney Valley topped the boys standings with 150 points.
Up Next
Humboldt returns to Fredonia on Thursday for the KSHSAA Class 3A Regional meet, with field events starting at 3 pm and running events kicking off at 4pm.
Erie heads north to Lyndon for the KSHSAA Class 2A Regional meet, where field events start at 3 pm and running events start at 5 pm.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 2nd - Grant Reissig (E) 5’-8”; 3rd - Jaden Daniels (E) 5’-6”
Long Jump: 5th - Jaden Daniels (E) 18’-2.5”*; 11th - Asher Hart (H) 16’-1.5”; 15th - Caleb Gunerman (H) 12’-3”
Triple Jump: 4th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 36’-11.5”*; 10th - Byron Westbrook (H) 30’-6.25”
Discus: 2nd - Maddox Johnson (H) 141’-3”; 7th - Carson Peters (H) 109’-7”*; 14th - Braden Roudybush (H) 83’-10”; 17th - Bryson Peters (E) 58’-2”
Javelin: 4th - Mateo Miller (H) 130’-10”; 7th - Grant Reissig (E) 110’-0”; 11th - Garren Goodner (H) 104’-9”; 12th - Sam Jennings (H) 103’-3”*; 20th - Bryson Peters (E) 72’-0”*
Shot Put: 9th - Garren Goodner (H) 36’-2”; 10th Matthew McCullough (H) 34’-10”*; 14th - Sam Jennings (H) 31’-4.5”; 17th - Bryson Peters (E) 24’-4.5”*
4x100m Relay: 4th - Joey Vincent, Michael Richenburg, Grant Reissig, Mark Tenebro (E) 47.80; 6th - Humboldt 51.51
100m: 8th - Mark Tenebro (E) 12.25*
110m Hurdles: 4th - Mateo Miller (H) 18.08; 6th - Jaden Daniels (E) 19.21*; 7th - Quenton Heisler (H) 19.38*
200m: 6th - Mark Tenebro (E) 25.17*
300m Hurdles: 3rd - Mateo Miller (H) 44.80*; 5th - Jaden Daniels (E) 48.56*; 7th - Quenton Heisler (H) 50.00
400m: 8th - Gavin Jaro (H) 59.08; 10th - Asher Hart (H) 1:04.17
4x400m Relay: 5th - Joey Vincent, Ethan Dillinger, Tanner Strathe, Grant Reissig 3:56.66; 7th - Humboldt 4:12.23
4x800m Relay: 2nd - Humboldt 9:46.25; 3rd - Killian Hume, Taylor Holbert, Bryson Peters, Tanner Strathe (E) 10:35.44
800m: 1st - Peyton Wallace (H) 2:13.04*; 2nd - Javyn Hess (H) 2:13.59*; 10th - Nathan Swogar (H) 3:16.15
1600m: 1st - Peyton Wallace (H) 5:23.83; 2nd - Tanner Strathe (E) 5:26.47; 6th - Killian Hume (E) 5:59.92; 11th - Nathan Swogar (H) 6:59.85*; 13th - Taylor Holbert (E) 7:48.74
3200m: 1st - Peyton Wallace (H) 11:53.62*; 2nd - Killian Hume (E) 12:19.20*
Team Scores: Caney Valley 150, Fredonia 82, Cherryvale 75, Humboldt 69, Eureka 57, Erie 53, Neodesha 50, Bluestem 20
Girls
High Jump: 3rd - Laney Hull (H) 4’-10”*; 5th - Ella Burnett (E) 4’-10”; 5th - Makinzie LaRue (E) 4’-8”
Long Jump: 7th - Lily Welch (E) 12’-8.5”; 13th - Octavia Amman (E) 11’-4.25”
Triple Jump: 5th - Morgan Sterling (H) 29’-10.5”
Discus: 4th - Kinley Tucker (H) 96’-3”; 5th - Kenisyn Hottenstein (H) 90’-5”; 12th - Assya Goforth (H) 64’-2”*; 16th - Abbie Weibe (E) 46’-2”
Javelin: 3rd - Carsyn Haviland (H) 105’-7”*; 4th - Kenisyn Hottenstein (H) 102’-1”; 5th - Kinley Tucker (H) 95’-7”; 12th - Lily Welch (E) 69’-0”*; 16th - Abbie Weibe (E) 61’-6”*
Shot Put: 3rd - Kinley Tucker (H) 29’-8.25”; 7th - Kenisyn Hottenstein (H) 27’-5.5”; 10th - Carsyn Haviland (H) 25’-11.75”; 13th - Jill Delong (H) 23’-8.25”
4x100m Relay: 4th - Humboldt 55.69; 7th - Octavia Ammann, Makinzie LaRue, Megan Richenburg, Mia Pemberton (E) 57.77
100m Hurdles: 2nd - Laney Hull (H) 17.04*; 3rd - Makinzie LaRue (E) 17.62*
300m Hurdles: 2nd - Laney Hull (H) 51.12*; 10th - Assya Goforth (H) 1:04.58
400m: 2nd - Ricklyn Hillmon (H) 1:06.89*; 7th - Anna Heisler (H) 1:08.18*
4x400m Relay: 1st - Humboldt 4:31.98; 7th - Octavia Ammann, Makinzie LaRue, Megan Richenburg, Mia Pemberton 5:08.53
800m: 4th - McKenna Jones (H) 2:46.90; 5th - Skylar Hottenstein (H) 2:49.30*; 9th - Mallory Sinclair (H) 3:02.16*
4x800m Relay: 2nd - Humboldt 11:07.77
1600m: 3rd - McKenna Jones (H) 6:37.67; 4th - Tori Melendez (H) 6:50.57*
Team Scores: Eureka 145, Neodesha 100, Humboldt 92, Caney Valley 61, Cherryvale 53, Fredonia 46, Bluestem 45, Erie 12
