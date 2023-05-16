Erie Humboldt TF @ Fredonia (TVL) 5.11.23 - 1600m

Killian Hume (4) and Tanner Strathe (2) of Erie and Nathan Swogar (12) and Peyton Wallace (1) of Humboldt round the first corner of the boys 1600-meter run at the Tri-Valley League Championships in Fredonia on Thursday.

 Crystal McGowen | Contributed

FREDONIA — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs descended upon Fredonia High School for the Tri-Valley League Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

The Humboldt girls finished third, while the boys came in fourth. The Erie boys notched a sixth place finish while the girls came in eighth.

Erie Humboldt TF @ Fredonia (TVL) 5.11.23 - Makinzie Larue and Laney Hull

Makinzie LaRue of Erie and Laney Hull of Humboldt run the girls 100-meter hurdles finals at the Tri-Valley League Championships in Fredonia on Thursday.

