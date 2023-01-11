The Chanute Blue Comets kicked off their first bowling season hosting Ottawa for a meet at C&H Lanes here Monday. The Chanute boys won their side of things, while Ottawa won the girls meet.
“We had every single bowler make a difference and had at least one game used for team totals,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “I’m proud of them.”
Each bowler plays three games, and the four-highest scores from each game are used for the team total. The four scores can be the same four bowlers each game, or a mix of the six members of the team.
Fans were in high attendance for the lone home meet of the season, as C&H Lanes was packed shoulder-to-shoulder.
Boys
Sophomore Jett Cosby held true to the hype, posting a tournament-high series of 631, with games of 213, 218 and 200, on his way to a first place finish.
The lone senior on the boys squad, Trenton Allen came in second place with scores of 177, 223 and 172.
Freshman Noah Frey snuck in a medal with a fifth place finish. After a slow start of 125, Frey bowled 163 and 134 to boost Chanute’s totals.
“Our base of Jett,Trenton and Noah did their job in posting good scores,” McCoy said. “This lets the other three bowlers — who are very new to bowling — contribute and be successful.”
Missing a medal by roughly 20 pins, Skyler Newman posted a bout of solid scores as Chanute’s fourth man. Newman’s games of 151 and 132 counted for the team total, while 108 did not.
Sophomore Jacob Pierce helped out with a 141, posting a 106 and 114 in his other games. Pierce finished 11th on the day.
Rounding out the day in 12th was freshman Tucker McKinsey. After throwing a 160 in game one, McKinsey followed it up with a 111 and 81.
Girls
Chanute managed a pair of medals on the girls side, but was unable to top the Ottawa squad.
Freshman Zoey Turner managed a fourth place finish with scores of 123 and 92, before rolling a team-high 138 in the final game.
Senior Taya McKinsey also nabbed a medal, bowling 106, 89 and 103 for a fifth place finish.
Emily Cunningam came in seventh place, just missing out on a medal. Cunningham had scores of 106, 89 and 103.
Junior Katelynn Kennedy finished eighth with a series score of 287, and sophomore Jaden Clouch came in ninth with a series of 265.
“Just two weeks ago Katelynn started bowling, and she is working very hard to make herself a bowler,” McCoy said. “Jaden and Emily only have one practice under their belt and Emily had all three of her scores count towards the team total.”
Up Next
Chanute now hits the road for the remainder of the season, spending most of the coming weeks in either Ottawa or the Kansas City metro. The Blue Comets are back in action tomorrow at Park Lanes in Shawnee, taking on Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley West and KC-Schlagle.
Results
Varsity Boys
1st - Jett Cosby (213, 218, 200)
2nd - Trenton Allen (177, 223, 172)
5th - Noah Frey (125, 163, 134)
7th - Skyler Newman (151, 108, 132)
11th - Jacob Pierce (106, 141, 114)
12th - Tucker McKinsey (160, 111, 81)
Team Scores: Chanute 2084, Ottawa 1916
Varsity Girls
4th - Zoey Turner (123, 92, 138)
5th - Taya McKinsey (104, 132, 101)
7th - Emily Cunningham (106, 89, 103)
8th - Katelynn Kennedy (111. 55, 121) 11
9th - Jaden Clounch (88, 121, 56) 10
Team Scores: Ottawa 1585, Chanute 1341
Junior Varsity Boys
5th - Harrison Vaughn (93, 121, 111)
6th - Malachi Woods (119, 100, 97)
7th - Dylan Aday (119, 90, 102)
8th - Noah Gawlas (96, 62, 73)
Team Scores: Ottawa 1478, Chanute 1183
