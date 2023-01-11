Chanute Bowling HOME 1.9.23 - Jett Cosby

Chanute sophomore Jett Cosby bowls during Chanute’s home meet against Ottawa on Monday at C&H Lanes.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets kicked off their first bowling season hosting Ottawa for a meet at C&H Lanes here Monday. The Chanute boys won their side of things, while Ottawa won the girls meet.

“We had every single bowler make a difference and had at least one game used for team totals,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “I’m proud of them.”

Chanute Bowling HOME 1.9.23 - Taya McKinsey

Chanute senior Taya McKinsey bowls during Chanute’s home meet against Ottawa on Monday at C&H Lanes.

