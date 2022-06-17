HUMBOLDT — The Hummer played host to five feature races last Friday, ending in multiple shifts in season points standings.
After picking up heat wins in the Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Brian McGowen and Luke Phillips were unable to finish the feature race. Reece Solander of Iola took down the win after coming in behind Phillips in Heat 2.
In the largest field of the night with 20 entries, the Primal Jerky Midwest Mods feature saw Jon Westhoff of Chanute take down his second win of the season in the No. 9 car. Brady Folk in the No. 7, Andrew Hodges in the 21A and Scott Collins in the No. 18 car took down the three heat races prior to the feature running.
After coming across the line behind Ethan Vance in the lone heat race, Chanute native Derrek Wilson took down the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks feature. Wilson’s third win of the year pushes him slightly ahead of Trey Stipp in the points standings.
The Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners were highlighted by Clint Haigler of Humboldt in the 17H car. Haigler nabbed his third win of the summer after taking down his heat race earlier in the night, while Barry Luthi of Overbrook took down the other heat.
Tyler Davis of Haysville continued his dominance in the ARMI USRA Modifieds class. Davis grabbed his fourth win of the year to move into striking distance of the points lead. Davis and Chase Sigg of Iola were the night’s heat race winners.
Up Next
Racing action resumes next Friday, June 24 with another round of weekly racing series action. ARMI USRA Modifieds, Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Primal Jerky Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners and Midwest Wrap Co. IMCA Mod Lites are all on the card.
Hot laps kick off at 7:15 p.m. with full racing starting at 8 p.m.
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (5:53.44) 1. 22-Brian McGowen 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell 3. 86J-Travis Johnson 4. 28K-Krew Walburn 5. 18R-Ryan Smith
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (2:48.52) 1. 31-Luke Phillips 2. 5-Reece Solander 3. D86 Donald McIntosh 4. 121-Tim Phillips 5. 24L-Dakota Lowe
A Feature - 15 Laps (9:07.52) 1. 5-Reece Solander 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell 3. 86J-Travis Johnson 4. D86-Donald McIntosh 5. 28K-Krew Walburn 6. 121-Tim Phillips 7. 18R-Ryan Smith 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe
Primal Jerky Midwest Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (4:23.11) 1. 7-Brady Folk 2. 34-Kolt Knoblich 3. 09-Tret Bailey 4. 28-Andrew Burenheide 5. 9R-Dereck Caudell 6. 25-Clint Drake
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (4:04.04) 1. 21A-Andrew Hodges 2. 9-Jon Westhoff 3. 11-Casey Jesseph 4. 01JR-Tyler Davis 5. 61-Joey Decoster 6. 40-Quentin Sams 7. 62M-Dalton Modlin
Heat 3 - 8 Laps (3.02.59) 1. 18-Scott Collins 2. 15-Scott Jarman 3. 59-Scott Lucke 4. 6K-Kris Smith 5. 57-Mike Davis
A Feature - 15 Laps (24:16.42) 1. 9-Jon Westhoff 2. 18-Scott Collins 3. 34-Kolt Knoblich 4. 01JR-Tyler Davis 5. 7-Brady Folk 6. 61-Joey Decoster 7. 21A-Andrew Hodges 8. 09-Tret Bailey 9. 15-Scott Jarman 10. 1-Trevor Holman 11. 9R-Dereck Caudell 12. 40-Quentin Sams 13. 25-Clint Drake
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (5:29.84) 1. 13-Ethan Vance 2. 3-Derrek Wilson 3. 14MS-Trey Stipp 4. 5-Kyle Thurman 5. 13J-Jonathan Hightower 6. 19C-Trey Clough 7. 14M-Ashley Mueller
A Feature - 15 Laps (23:55.67) 1. 3-Derrek Wilson 2. 38-Brian Knisley 3. 5-Kyle Thurman 4. 14MS-Trey Stipp 5. 13J-Jonathan Hightower
Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners
Heat 1 - 6 Laps (2:33.16) 1. 17H-Clint Haigler 2. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr. 3. 6-Cayden Vance 4. 88T-Tessa Perry 5. 36-Jonathan Culler 6. 28-Eric Smith
Heat 2 - 6 Laps (2:35.04) 1. 66B-Barry Luthi 2. 69-Colt Burk 3. 16W-Carlyle Ward 4. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 5. 14S-Joseph Stair
A Feature - 12 Laps (6:19.71) 1. 17H-Clint Haigler 2. 69-Colt Burk 3. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr. 4. 66B-Barry Luthi 5. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 6. 16W-Carlyle Ward 7. 36-Jonathan Culler 8. 88T-Tessa Perry 9. 14S-Joseph Stair 10. 6-Cayden Vance
ARMI USRA Modifieds
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (6:06.21) 1. 65-Tyler Davis 2. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 3. 75-Tad Davis 4. 127-Paden Phillips 5. 69-Cecil Dymond 6. 9-Kenton Allen
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (No Time) 1. 18JR-Chase Sigg 2. G3-Brendon Gemmill 3. 8-Dillon McCowan 4. 99T-T.J. Tolan 5. 20G-Jake Greider
A Feature - 20 Laps (No Time) 1. 65-Tyler Davis 2. 75-Tad Davis 3. 8-Dillon McCowan 4. G3-Brendon Gemmill 5. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 6. 127-Paden Phillips 7. 18JR-Chase Sigg 8. 20G-Jake Greider 9. 52C-Alex Cammon
