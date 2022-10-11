Chanute Tennis Regionals 10.8.22 - Rylee Smith

Chanute sophomore Rylee Smith returns a shot during the KSHSAA Region I Tennis Championships on Saturday.

 Mike De La Torre | Contributed photo

The Chanute Blue Comets landed two state championship berths when the squad hosted the KSHSAA Region I Tennis Championships at the Chanute Community Sports Complex here Saturday morning. The senior duo of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson as well as senior Lena Aguilar and sophomore teammate Rylee Smith qualified for state, landing the team in third place.

“Another great day for the Lady Comet tennis team, as both doubles teams qualify for next week's Class 4A Kansas Girls Tennis State Championships,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “Unfortunately, our singles players did not qualify and the season ended for senior Aaliyah Colding and junior Zoie Speaks.”

Chanute Tennis Regionals 10.8.22 - Tyra Bogle

Chanute senior Tyra Bogle serves during the KSHSAA Region I Tennis Championships on Saturday.

