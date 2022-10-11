This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
The Chanute Blue Comets landed two state championship berths when the squad hosted the KSHSAA Region I Tennis Championships at the Chanute Community Sports Complex here Saturday morning. The senior duo of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson as well as senior Lena Aguilar and sophomore teammate Rylee Smith qualified for state, landing the team in third place.
“Another great day for the Lady Comet tennis team, as both doubles teams qualify for next week's Class 4A Kansas Girls Tennis State Championships,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “Unfortunately, our singles players did not qualify and the season ended for senior Aaliyah Colding and junior Zoie Speaks.”
Colding opened the day with a win over Rebekah Coltrane of Iola, before she was pitted against two of the best players in the state in Abby Veile of Independence and Keira Fawson of Iola. Colding took a pair of uneven losses to the singles masters.
“She had a great career, and we will miss her very much,” De La Torre said.
After losing her first match of the day, Speaks was done for the year. A 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Alice Carnahan of Labette County would end the season for Speaks.
The Chanute doubles squads entered the meet as the fourth and fifth seeds. So when both duos posted heavy-handed wins over Coffeyville, the four Blue Comets were forced to face-off with a trip to state on the line. Bogle and Thompson took the match after an extended second set, punching their ticket to state.
“Tyra and Grace won the match, but it was an awesome match to watch as all four Lady Comets played some great doubles tennis with many long points,” De La Torre said.
Aguilar and Smith still had another chance to secure their state spot, and they took full advantage, defeating a Labette County squad in three sets. After a first set loss, the pair seemed to become inspired, taking the final two sets.
“They started to play much better tennis, committing fewer errors, serving better, and making good shot selection choices,” De La Torre said. “With their hard work they won the next two sets, giving relief to their families, teammates, coaches and especially themselves.”
A final-round win from Bogle and Thompson landed them in third place, while a loss put Aguilar and Speaks in sixth place.
“They continued to play some great tennis, making good shot selections, being consistent, and communicating well on the court,” De La Torre said. “I'm so proud of these six ladies and how they represented our school and our community with their outstanding effort and ‘never give up’ attitude.”
Up Next
Bogle and Thompson and Aguilar and Smith now have a final week of preparation ahead of the Class 4A KSHSAA State Tennis Championships in Prairie Village this weekend. First serve at the Harmon Park Tennis Complex is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
“I’m proud that both of our doubles teams are going to state, which means another week of practice and finding ways to get better,” De La Torre said.
Results
Aaliyah Colding (1-2) 6-0, 6-4 vs. R. Coltrane (Iola) 0-6, 0-6 vs. A. Veile (Independence) 2-6, 2-6 vs. K. Fawson (Iola)
Zoie Speaks (0-1) 2-6, 1-6 vs. A. Carnahan (Labette County)
Tyra Bogle / Grace Thompson (3-1) 6-0, 6-0 vs E. Crafton / S. Turner (Coffeyville) 6-1, 7-5 vs. L. Aguilar / R. Smith (Chanute) 2-6, 2-6 vs. C. Schlorholtz / B. Mattix (Independence) 6-4, 6-2 vs. J. Hecxk / K. Keathly (Parsons)
Lena Aguilar / Rylee Smith (2-2) 6-1, 6-0 vs. L. Hayden / E. Thompson (Coffeyville) 1-6, 5-7 vs. T. Bogle / G. Thompson (Chanute) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 vs. K. Zwahlen / M. Helwig (Labette County) 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 vs. L. Krokroskia / A. Gorman (Fort Scott)
Team Scores: Independence 26, Parsons 14, Chanute 8, Labette County 4, Fort Scott 3, Iola 3, Coffeyville 0
