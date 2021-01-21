PAOLA – Chanute High School wrestling took care of business Tuesday night in Paola.
The 4A State champions moved to 13-4 on the year after winning 59-21 over Columbus and 70-9 over Paola.
“Overall we got a couple wins,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “Any time we get to wrestle, it’s a great day, so we appreciate that. Columbus had five open, so it’s kind of hard to be in a rhythm there. They won four matches. We were a little disappointed there with those matches, but hopefully we can watch film and start improving. They’ll be in our district so that’s a big one. Overall, our guys wrestled well. The veteran guys went out and took care of business against Columbus.”
While the match versus Columbus was closer than others, Chanute still won the first seven matches, going up 41-0 early.
Dylan DeMeritt (106), Kolton Misener (113), and state champion Trent Clements (120) all won by forfeit.
Trey Dillow (126) pinned Cade Saporito at 3:17, and Kedric Emling (132) pinned Kayden Cox at 37 seconds in the first period.
Colton Seely (138) pinned Silas Sanita at 23 seconds, and Ty Leedy (145) won in a 19-3 technical fall at six minutes over Trent Smith.
Columbus won their first of three matches in a row after Christian Engroff pinned Quentin Harris (152) at 3:39. Sylas Stone then pinned Ty Galemore (160) at 1:30, and Landon Proffitt pinned Chandler Angleton (170) at 2:50.
With the score 41-18 Chanute, State champion Brayden Dillow (182) pinned Tanner Hodges at 2:47 to give the Blue Comets a 47-18 lead.
Columbus would go on to win their last match of the evening when Osmosis Jones won a 12-5 decision over Bryan Jackett (195), which made the score 47-21.
But Chanute won the last two bouts. Tuker Davis (220) and Jakob Aguilar (285) won by forfeit to cement the final score.
Chanute versus Paola
Chanute won the first eight matches in a row in this one.
DeMeritt and Misener started things off by winning by forfeit.
Clements then pinned Clayton Yonger at 4:52; Dillow was victorious thanks to a 15-7 major decision over Ryan Pankov; Emling pinned Sheldon Martin at 4:34;
Seely pinned Luke Faunce at 2:39; Leedy pinned Cutter Meade at 1:56; and Harris pinned Logan Latto at 32 seconds in the first period.
Paola’s first victory wasn’t until Carson Gleghorn pinned Galemore at six minutes. The Panthers’ last victory was a Ben Timpe 2-1 decision over Angleton.
Up 48-9, Chanute capped things off with a four-match win streak.
Dillow picked things back up with a pin at 1:35 against Sam Shore. Jackett followed it up with a win by forfeit. Davis pinned John Klingele at 34 seconds in the first period, and Aguilar pinned Jason Newton at 3:57.
“Against Paola, we wrestled well and lost a couple close matches at 60 and 70,” Albright said. “Hopefully we get to see those guys again at Regionals. We’re still being really offensive in matches, so that’s good.”
Chanute will next compete at the Holton Duals at 11 am Saturday, when El Dorado, Ottawa, Sabetha and Shawnee Heights will all be competing.
