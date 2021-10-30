JARED McMASTERS
There were well over five minutes still left in the fourth quarter when the murmurs began to spread among the players on the Chanute Blue Comets sideline.
While the Blue Comets’ varsity players watched their JV counterparts take a shot at the Bonner Springs Braves on Friday night, they couldn’t stop themselves from letting their attention wander from the game at hand.
Teams can have a tendency to get distracted when they enter the fourth quarter on the favorable side of what ended as a 57-14 pummeling in front of the home crowd. Even if the offensive output is second only to a 58-point win over Columbus 11 years ago for the most points Chanute’s ever scored in a playoff game.
So, as the Blue Comets continued to march down the field with their backups, the enthusiasm towards the opportunity to battle the Bishop Miege Stags next week ballooned on the sideline.
“We’re excited, and our kids are ready to compete,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Like always, they’re excited to face a good team.”
Fueling the team’s adrenaline rush for next week’s matchup was a well-rounded clinic by the Blue Comets on both sides of the ball against the Braves.
Junior quarterback Eric Erbe accounted for four touchdown passes to three different receivers, and junior running back Ty Leedy carried in another three scores before freshman running back Quinton Harding capped off the team’s efforts with a touchdown run in the final two minutes.
“It’s awesome to have the ability to do that and to have four receivers who can all make big plays and two running backs who can make big plays and a quarterback who can deal it,” Frazell said. “It’s really fun, and it causes problems for the next team you play because they don’t know where to focus their attention.”
Despite Bonner Springs’ size at the line of scrimmage and an athletic tandem at quarterback and running back, Chanute was still able to come up with an interception, a fumble recovery or a tackle for loss at a crucial time to slow the Braves’ momentum.
“We just wanted to still do what we do,” Frazell said. “Watching the film, we knew they were big and athletic. But we also knew our guys were capable and more than strong enough to handle their size. We thought we were more physical, but they still have size that just makes you a little bit nervous.”
Chanute’s starters proved just how capable they have the potential to be. Eight of the Braves’ 14 points came against the Blue Comets’ JV players. Once those starters exited the field after their final drive with nearly 10 minutes left to play, that’s when the hype for the Stags began to build.
Frazell and his players realize the No. 10 seed doesn’t accurately represent this Bishop Miege squad’s potential to wreak havoc in the playoffs. They acknowledged after Friday night’s win that this will be their toughest challenge of the season.
But one part of Friday night’s victory Frazell doesn’t want his players to let their focus drift from is enjoying this playoff win for a night.
“It feels good,” Frazell said. “They were an athletic, big team, and we watched film and saw them pose threats that don’t really match their record. I was nervous all week and didn’t sleep very well, so to get out here and play like we’re capable of in a big win where we controlled the game felt good.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will host Bishop Miege on Friday, Nov. 5, in the regional round of the state championship.
“We’re up to the challenge,” Frazell said. “We’re going to work hard all week, show up on Friday ready to go and play our hearts out to see what happens.
“This is the year we’re going to go give it everything we’ve got.”
