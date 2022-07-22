CYFC Camp 22 - Turnaround

​​After catching a pass during a scrimmage at center field, Brayden Griffith is met with defense from Rylan Colter, left, and Briggs Bancroft, right, during the Chanute Youth Football annual free summer football camp at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Wednesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Chanute High School quarterback Eric Erbe, left, slings a pass to Gage Frazell, far right, during a scrimmage at the CYFC camp on Wednesday.

Over 60 youth gathered on the 50-yard line at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for the Chanute Youth Football Club summer camp. The annual free camp, open to children going into 2nd through 6th grades, is designed to get kids in the mood for football as summer comes to a close.

The two hour-long sessions were led by Chanute High School head football coach Clete Frazell, joined by his players and fellow coaches.

Campers hit tackle bags at the goal line during a hit-and-go drill at the CYFC camp on Wednesday.
Cohen Seamster leaps up to catch a pass during a scrimmage at the CYFC camp on Wednesday.
Chanute High School lineman Garrett Love leads campers in the infamous breakdown chant at the conclusion of the CYFC camp on Wednesday.

