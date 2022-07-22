Over 60 youth gathered on the 50-yard line at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for the Chanute Youth Football Club summer camp. The annual free camp, open to children going into 2nd through 6th grades, is designed to get kids in the mood for football as summer comes to a close.
The two hour-long sessions were led by Chanute High School head football coach Clete Frazell, joined by his players and fellow coaches.
“I think sometimes our kids don’t realize how much the little guys look up to them,” Frazell said. “So it’s really cool for them to get to come out here and play football with the guys that are in high school.”
Blue Comet football players led the campers through a series of drills, from hitting bags to catching passes. The camp was capped off with four seven-man scrimmages spread across the field.
“I want football to be alive and strong in the community,” Frazell said. “I want to make sure this is a fun environment for the kids so they have a good experience, and hopefully they have positive thoughts about football and they’ll participate when they get older.”
For the roughly 20 current high school players that showed up to be clinicians, this camp was about continuing the experience they had in years past. Frazell noted that many of his guys attended this same camp when they were younger, and wanted to keep up the tradition.
“This camp got me excited for high school football,” returning wide receiver Dagen Dean said about his experience at the camp. “I looked up to most of the players on that team, and just coming out here and seeing the bigger guys showing us drills and throwing us the ball was awesome.”
For returning starting quarterback Eric Erbe, the camp gives the young football players an unfiltered view of what playing at the prep level is like.
“We want to get them ready for the expectations that come when you get to high school,” Erbe said. “Learn about some of the coaches and their expectations.”
For Dean, the camp also gives both the youth and the Blue Comets a chance to connect before taking the field under the lights.
“We just want to get them around the players, because when they come watch on Friday night, we want them to know who's out here and get closer to us,” Dean said. “Just kind of making it more of a personal connection for them.”
The camp was closed at the 20-yard line with a pair of CHS football’s infamous breakdowns, led by lineman Garret Love. All participants left with a t-shirt commemorating the camp.
“It's fun to be out here, getting around them and watching the little guys compete and get after it,” Frazell said. “We just want to be good representatives of the sport and the high school and pass on our love for the game to these little guys.”
